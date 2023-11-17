Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are searching for a Lac du Flambeau woman missing since Nov. 14.

Lavonne Linklater, 25, was last seen in Duluth but lives in Lac du Flambeau. Police describe her as Native American, 5’9″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on the right side of her chest that has a phrase “dark night bright day.”

Linklater also has a feather tattoo on her left leg and a tattoo on her left finger. Anyone with information is urged to call the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.

