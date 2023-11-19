Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday to honor the memories of the six people killed in 2021 during the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, marking the second anniversary of the tragedy. In a statement, Evers said the community came together in the wake of the devastation to mourn lives lost and begin the long road to recovery.

The six people who died were identified as:

Tamara Durand, 52;

Wilhelm Hospel, 81;

Jane Kulich, 52;

Leanna Owen, 71;

Virginia Sorenson, 79; and

Jackson Sparks, 8.

“We are also keeping the families of Tamara, Wilhelm, Jane, Leanna, Virginia, and Jackson in our hearts,” Evers said. “Their memories will live on through the unity, strength, and light felt throughout this community, and they will not be forgotten.”

