By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An Everest Metro Police Department employee who filed a formal complaint against Chief Clay Schulz is now under fire and could lose her job, according to sources within the department.

The complaint filed against Schulz ended with no formal action, after an independent law firm’s investigation determined that his actions did not rise to the level of harassment under department policy. But the investigation did reveal red flags about Schulz’s conduct, which the attorneys deemed unprofessional, and recommended additional training and monitoring moving forward. Officials have not responded to questions about how Schulz’s progress will be monitored or addressed.

During the investigation, Schulz was never placed on administrative leave, a move that raised concerns from at least one state police official. But the chief’s secretary, who told investigators Schulz made inappropriate remarks to her, touched her without her consent and cornered her with a broom among other alleged unusual behavior, was not given the same consideration. In the wake of the investigation, the woman was placed on administrative leave and told to stay away from Everest Metro and the department’s officers and employees.

Documents obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review show the Joint Commission is considering her termination on the grounds she violated department policy in multiple ways including sharing her grievances at a Sept. 14 union meeting and by secretly recording conversations she had with Schulz and captains at the EMPD. That, officials allege, violated Schulz’s privacy rights and undermined the effectiveness of the department.

Wausau Pilot & Review confirmed that the employee was issued a notice of termination and was invited to appear at a Nov. 15 meeting. Unclear is whether she attended.

On Tuesday, members of the Everest Metro Police Department Joint Finance Committee and the Everest Metro Municipal Court Finance Committee have two closed sessions on the calendar for a 5 p.m. meeting. The first considers “dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline” of a public employee, while the other considers “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data.” Officials have not named the people at the center of either closed session but are agendized to take action in open session following each meeting.

Wausau Pilot & Review has reached out to Joint Commission President David Eisenrich, Weston Village President Mark Maloney and an attorney representing the city for the purposes of the investigation for comment early Tuesday. None have responded.

The newspaper will update the story as additional information is received.

