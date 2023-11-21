The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 69, Colby 29

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 52, Parkview 26

Albany 72, Williams Bay 18

Almond-Bancroft 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 22

Appleton West 50, Stevens Point 48

Argyle 66, Highland 46

Benton 49, Southwestern 34

Black Hawk 45, Shullsburg 31

Chilton 73, Reedsville 59

Cochrane-Fountain City 65, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39

DeForest 81, Milton 68

Elcho 49, Marion 28

Fennimore 47, River Ridge 44

Gibraltar 49, Hilbert 38

La Crosse Central 59, Osseo-Fairchild 39

La Farge 43, New Lisbon 36

Living Word Lutheran 53, Central Wisconsin Christian 29

Marshall 45, Adams-Friendship 36

Messmer 47, Catholic Central 39

Oshkosh North 53, Menasha 42

Owen-Withee 56, Prentice 17

Port Edwards 60, Faith Christian (Wausau) 8

Racine Park 54, Milwaukee Reagan 41

Rice Lake 81, Rhinelander 34

Riverdale 45, North Crawford 37

Royall 40, Kickapoo 33

Sevastopol 97, Two Rivers 33

Shoreland Lutheran 74, Racine Horlick 23

Suring 53, Rosholt 25

Wonewoc-Center 62, Ithaca 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/