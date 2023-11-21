Prevail Bank recently contributed $500 to Samoset Council’s financial assistance fund to help boys and girls participate in scouting activities and camps.

The Samoset Council serves more than 2,000 youths in Adams, Juneau, Wood, Portage, Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Price, Oneida, Forest, Vilas and Clark counties.

The funds provided were part of Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program. The program is available for nonprofits that help local low-to-moderate income households; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhance the standard of living of those less fortunate.

If your organization is interested in applying for funds for a major initiative, go to Prevail.bank/resources/community.

