With college players now able to profit from deals involving their Name, Image and Likeness, also known as NIL, the Wisconsin Badger volleyball team post the prices for a variety of services student athletes offer through their opendorse portal.

Services include Cameo-style, recorded video shoutouts, autographs, in-person appearances, social media posts and a category labeled “pitch anything.” The portal does not list the prices for brand deals, like the one Devyn Robinson has with companies like Bubblr.

Three Badger volleyball players – Julia Orzol, Gulce Guctekin and Anna Smrek – aren’t able to make money in America, because students from outside of America are not eligible for NIL deals in the states. However, they can make money in their home countries.

“International student-athletes are not allowed to earn payment for NIL activities while in the United States. They can take part in NIL activities and be compensated for them while on their home soil,” UW-Madison said in an email to Badger Stripes. “At UW, we provide international student-athletes with specific guidance about how to take advantage of this while home on breaks, etc., if they so choose.”

Izzy Ashburn, setter – Average price $263.50

Ashburn is a baller, and her average price reflects that. The graduate student has basically played every set of every match since she stepped foot in Madison in 2019. She ranks second all-time for service aces as a Badger with 181, and also ranks second all-time with about 0.4 aces per set. Her most expensive option is an autograph starting at $500, while her cheapest is a shoutout for at least $136.

Anna Smrek, middle blocker – Average price $242

Smrek is the second most expensive player on this list, and again for very good reason. At 6’9”, she is the tallest Badger to ever come through the volleyball program, and as a junior still has time to vault herself into the conversation of all-time greats. If you want an autograph, it will run you at least $440, while her cheapest is a shoutout that starts at $132.

Julia Orzol, outside hitter – Average price $124

Here’s something fun to try to pronounce: Liceum Ogólnokszta??ce Mistrzostwa Sporotowego. That’s the high school Julia Orzol attended in Poland. She’s only a junior, and has been contributing at a high level since she became a Badger in 2021. She leads the team in aces per set with 0.37, and leads in digs with 3.37 per set. Orzol’s most expensive option is an autograph starting at $226, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $68.

Sydney Reed, libero – Average price $91

The senior has served her team extremely well during her time in Madison. She doesn’t necessarily get a ton of game time, but serves as a glue player in the huddle. Reed’s most expensive service starts at $150 to pitch anything, while her cheapest option is a social post starting at $50.

Middle Blocker CC Crawford – Average price $81

Crawford transferred to Wisconsin from Kansas at the beginning of the 2022 season, and has been immensely important to the Badgers ever since. She has played in every set so far in 2023, and ranks second on the team with 1.27 blocks per set. Her cheapest option is a shoutout starting at $38, while her most expensive is an autograph starting at $145.

Middle Blocker Carter Booth – Average price $62

Booth is a sophomore transfer from Minnesota (suck it Gophers) who has been a key part of this elite Badgers squad. She has played in every match so far this year and leads the team with 1.57 blocks per set. She also leads the Big Ten in kill percentage at .443. Booth’s most expensive option is an autograph that starts at $112, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $22.

Libero Saige Damrow – Average price $60

The high-flying freshman was rated as the second-best high school libero in the country last year coming out of Howards Grove, WI. She hasn’t played much this season, but Badger fans can expect to see plenty of her on the court in the coming years. Damrow’s most expensive option is an autograph starting at $112, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $22.

Libero Gulce Guctekin – Average price $59

Guctekin is the next great Badger out of Europe, and the second straight libero from Turkey. Just a sophomore, she has played in almost every game and nearly every match. She is second on the team in aces with 0.29 per set. Her most expensive option is an autograph that starts at $112, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $22.

Outside Hitter Sarah Franklin – Average price $58

The current best player on the Badgers, Franklin has been putting up otherworldly numbers in her past few games. But her prices aren’t too ridiculous – maybe she’ll earn higher prices if she stays for a fifth, Covidyear. Franklin’s most expensive option is an autograph starting at $109, while her cheapest is an opportunity to pitch anything for $20.

Setter MJ Hammill – Average price $53.50

Hammill is a key part of the Wisconsin offense, averaging nearly five assists per set. She also adds 2.2 digs per set to help out on defense. Hammill’s most expensive option is an appearance starting at $75, while her cheapest is a social media post starting at $43.

Libero Joslyn Boyer – Average price $45

Boyer is a grad student who transferred from Iowa back in 2021, and has played exceptionally well in red and white. So far in 2023, Boyer has played in 16 matches, recording five service aces. Her most expensive price is an appearance starting at $67, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $30.

Middle Blocker Gabby McCaa – Average price $37

McCaa is a grad transfer who has had a tough time finding the court at Wisconsin since leaving Boston College. She missed the first half of the season last year with a knee injury, and has played in only four matches since then. Her most expensive price is an autograph that starts at $76, while you can pitch her anything for just $10.

Outside Hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara – Average price $31

Thomas-Ailara is a graduate transfer from Northwestern, and has immediately been an important piece to the 2023 Badgers. She ranks fourth on the team with 2.15 kills per set, and has double digit kills in nine matches so far. Her most expensive option is an autograph that starts at $55, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $17.

Right Side Devyn Robinson – Average price $20.50

I am truly shocked by this price. Robinson is without a doubt Wisconsin’s most marketable volleyball player, often using her in promotions before big games. She is also arguably the best player on the team, racking up numerous All-American shouts and two 1st team Big Ten recognitions. Robinson’s most expensive option is a social media post that starts at $37, while her cheapest is a shoutout starting at $10.

Outside Hitter Ella Wrobel – Average price $13

Coming out of high school, Wrobel was named the best player in Illinois. The sophomore played in nine matches her freshman year, but hasn’t found the court yet in 2023. She has the cheapest prices of any volleyball player, with her most expensive an autograph starting at $22, while her cheapest is a three-way tie between a shoutout, appearance or pitch anything starting at $10.

