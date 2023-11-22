BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Alma Center Lincoln 45, Neillsville 43
Almond-Bancroft 72, Loyal 32
Arcadia 51, Viroqua 47
Argyle 69, Iowa-Grant 67
Baraboo 68, Wisconsin Dells 59
Berlin 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71
Boyceville 66, Independence 31
Brown Deer 66, Messmer 59
Campbellsport 44, Random Lake 25
Catholic Memorial 78, Port Washington 43
Cedar Grove-Belgium 86, New Holstein 59
Cochrane-Fountain City 78, Osseo-Fairchild 58
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 71, Valley Christian 46
Elkhorn Area 87, Whitewater 47
Fall River 73, Columbus 51
Highland 55, Boscobel 54
Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 38
Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 32
Janesville Craig 69, Milton 68
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, El Paso-Gridley, Ill. 36
Kohler 74, Sheboygan Falls 54
Laconia 83, Markesan 46
Ladysmith 56, Chequamegon 34
Lancaster 74, Barneveld 60
Manawa 54, Rosholt 30
Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Two Rivers 53
Marion 42, Faith Christian (Wausau) 27
Martin Luther 84, Mukwonago 76
Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Waukesha West 74
Mount Horeb 74, River Valley 47
Nekoosa 76, Montello 51
North Crawford 49, Riverdale 33
Oconto 68, Laona-Wabeno 51
Oconto Falls 73, Menominee Indian 63
Owen-Withee 68, Athens 55
Palmyra-Eagle 49, St. Ambrose 47
Pardeeville 76, Waterloo 53
Parkview 81, Monticello 70
Pecatonica 63, Benton 31
Plymouth 88, Valders 58
Prentice 73, Abbotsford 52
Racine Park 72, Waterford 67
Rhinelander 72, Crandon 56
Richmond-Burton, Ill. 54, Williams Bay 42
River Ridge 60, Fennimore 16
Sevastopol 39, Suring 30
Seymour 59, Southern Door 49
Shawano 63, Lakeland 49
Somerset 100, Colfax 58
Southwestern 71, Cassville 36
St Augustine 78, Chesterton 36
Sturgeon Bay 68, Chilton 58
Tenor-Veritas 83, University Lake 37
Thorp 67, Lake Holcombe 37
Three Lakes 47, Northland Pines 41
University School of Milwaukee 62, Shorewood 44
Wautoma 76, Omro 57
Westby 63, Mauston 27
Westfield 48, Princeton 46
Weston 32, Wonewoc-Center 23
Williams Bay Faith Christian 65, Cristo Rey 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pulaski vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 50, Brillion 46
Appleton East 70, Green Bay Preble 28
Argyle 64, Belmont 48
Assumption 80, Edgar 26
Athens 71, Rib Lake 27
Auburndale 47, Newman Catholic 39
Badger 62, Racine Case 41
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Amery 38
Barneveld 42, Lancaster 30
Beaver Dam 44, Watertown 27
Belleville 51, Columbus 48
Beloit Memorial 93, Milwaukee Vincent 2
Berlin 71, Mayville 22
Big Foot 49, Clinton 37
Boyceville 41, Independence 35
Brookfield East 55, Oak Creek 42
Brown Deer 68, Milw. Washington 51
Cambridge 54, Lake Mills 43
Cashton 57, Seneca 25
Chesterton 44, St Augustine 13
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37, Spring Valley 33
Cochrane-Fountain City 44, Sparta 33
Coleman 48, Peshtigo 22
Crivitz 62, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 54
Darlington 40, Platteville 34
De Pere 68, Appleton North 38
De Soto 56, Hillsboro 35
Deerfield 59, Palmyra-Eagle 56
Denmark 58, Wrightstown 55
Dodgeville 60, Wisconsin Heights 40
Drummond 45, Luck 42
East Troy 54, Jefferson 37
Eau Claire Memorial 70, Superior 55
Eau Claire North 84, Wisconsin Rapids 54
Edgerton 67, Evansville 49
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 47
Ellsworth 58, Altoona 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 46, Waupaca 38
Franklin 57, Brookfield Central 37
Frederic 41, Clayton 33
Freedom 66, Clintonville 27
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Blair-Taylor 39
Germantown 78, Cedarburg 61
Greenfield 46, West Allis Hale 44
Greenwood 53, Augusta 34
Hamilton 53, Oconomowoc 48
Hartford 79, Fond du Lac 59
Johnson Creek 54, Madison Country Day 15
Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 47
Kenosha Indian Trail 51, Catholic Central 27
Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 52
Kewaunee 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Kohler 52, Roncalli 44
Ladysmith 46, Stanley-Boyd 31
Lakeland 56, Shawano 48
Laona-Wabeno 63, Oconto 36
Lena 86, Bowler 25
Lomira 60, Ripon 49
Lourdes Academy 79, Hustisford 13
Luther 53, Melrose-Mindoro 40
Madison East 54, Janesville Craig 45
Madison La Follette 72, Sun Prairie West 65
Madison Memorial 74, Janesville Parker 18
Manitowoc 88, Green Bay East 17
Marinette 43, Luxemburg-Casco 35
Martin Luther 56, Whitnall 49
Mauston 69, Richland Center 27
McFarland 61, Sauk Prairie 38
Medford Area 55, Chippewa Falls 48
Menomonee Falls 58, Brookfield Academy 46
Menomonie 67, Onalaska 49
Milwaukee DSHA 69, Sheboygan North 30
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 31, Eastbrook Academy 14
Milwaukee Science 83, Kenosha Tremper 48
Mineral Point 66, River Valley 17
Mondovi 64, Whitehall 59
Monona Grove 70, Waunakee 69, OT
Mount Horeb 56, Baraboo 53
Mukwonago 49, Waterford 36
Muskego 49, Kenosha Bradford 34
Neenah 80, Marshfield 48
Neillsville 65, Tomah 24
New Auburn 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 10
New Berlin Eisenhower 63, Elkhorn Area 55
New London 42, Pulaski 37
Oconto Falls 63, Little Chute 21
Oregon 86, Fort Atkinson 30
Ozaukee 66, West Bend West 64
Pacelli 63, Manawa 37
Pardeeville 81, Montello 38
Pittsville 59, Nekoosa 11
Port Washington 59, Random Lake 32
Poynette 55, Waterloo 32
Prairie 80, Wisconsin Lutheran 75
Prairie du Chien 71, La Crosse Logan 52
Prentice 43, Abbotsford 36
Prescott 66, Somerset 64
Princeton 59, Markesan 42
Randolph 58, Fall River 44
Reedsburg Area 77, Stoughton 58
Regis 69, Eleva-Strum 19
Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 45
River Falls 62, Colfax 52
Royall 68, Black River Falls 33
Saint Croix Central 47, Osceola 44
Saint Francis 55, Kenosha Christian Life 45
Salam School 59, Milwaukee South 17
Seymour 38, Shiocton 34
Sheboygan Area Luth. 97, West Bend East 14
Sheboygan Christian 64, Howards Grove 63
Sheboygan Falls 59, Sheboygan South 27
Shorewood 68, Milwaukee Riverside University 20
Slinger 58, Plymouth 56
South Shore 82, Winter 53
St Mary’s Springs 57, New Holstein 43
St Thomas More 71, Cudahy 11
St. Mary 63, Winneconne 40
Stratford 42, Marathon 21
Three Lakes 44, Northland Pines 40
Turner 38, Brodhead 37
Verona 88, Middleton 32
Waukesha North 58, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Waukesha North 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Wausau East 59, Gillett 33
Wauwatosa East 63, South Milwaukee 24
Wauwatosa West 72, Milw. King 57
West De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 48
West Salem 57, Holmen 31
Whitefish Bay 69, Kettle Moraine 59
Whitewater 50, Delavan-Darien 42
Wild Rose 67, Iola-Scandinavia 33
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Kiel 42
Wisconsin Dells 59, Lodi 51
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Antigo 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Solon Springs vs. Webster, ccd.
Tomahawk vs. White Lake, ccd.
University School of Milwaukee vs. Heritage Christian, ccd.
Viroqua vs. Weston, ccd.
