BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Alma Center Lincoln 45, Neillsville 43

Almond-Bancroft 72, Loyal 32

Arcadia 51, Viroqua 47

Argyle 69, Iowa-Grant 67

Baraboo 68, Wisconsin Dells 59

Berlin 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71

Boyceville 66, Independence 31

Brown Deer 66, Messmer 59

Campbellsport 44, Random Lake 25

Catholic Memorial 78, Port Washington 43

Cedar Grove-Belgium 86, New Holstein 59

Cochrane-Fountain City 78, Osseo-Fairchild 58

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 71, Valley Christian 46

Elkhorn Area 87, Whitewater 47

Fall River 73, Columbus 51

Highland 55, Boscobel 54

Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 38

Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 32

Janesville Craig 69, Milton 68

Kenosha Indian Trail 54, El Paso-Gridley, Ill. 36

Kohler 74, Sheboygan Falls 54

Laconia 83, Markesan 46

Ladysmith 56, Chequamegon 34

Lancaster 74, Barneveld 60

Manawa 54, Rosholt 30

Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Two Rivers 53

Marion 42, Faith Christian (Wausau) 27

Martin Luther 84, Mukwonago 76

Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Waukesha West 74

Mount Horeb 74, River Valley 47

Nekoosa 76, Montello 51

North Crawford 49, Riverdale 33

Oconto 68, Laona-Wabeno 51

Oconto Falls 73, Menominee Indian 63

Owen-Withee 68, Athens 55

Palmyra-Eagle 49, St. Ambrose 47

Pardeeville 76, Waterloo 53

Parkview 81, Monticello 70

Pecatonica 63, Benton 31

Plymouth 88, Valders 58

Prentice 73, Abbotsford 52

Racine Park 72, Waterford 67

Rhinelander 72, Crandon 56

Richmond-Burton, Ill. 54, Williams Bay 42

River Ridge 60, Fennimore 16

Sevastopol 39, Suring 30

Seymour 59, Southern Door 49

Shawano 63, Lakeland 49

Somerset 100, Colfax 58

Southwestern 71, Cassville 36

St Augustine 78, Chesterton 36

Sturgeon Bay 68, Chilton 58

Tenor-Veritas 83, University Lake 37

Thorp 67, Lake Holcombe 37

Three Lakes 47, Northland Pines 41

University School of Milwaukee 62, Shorewood 44

Wautoma 76, Omro 57

Westby 63, Mauston 27

Westfield 48, Princeton 46

Weston 32, Wonewoc-Center 23

Williams Bay Faith Christian 65, Cristo Rey 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pulaski vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 50, Brillion 46

Appleton East 70, Green Bay Preble 28

Argyle 64, Belmont 48

Assumption 80, Edgar 26

Athens 71, Rib Lake 27

Auburndale 47, Newman Catholic 39

Badger 62, Racine Case 41

Baldwin-Woodville 63, Amery 38

Barneveld 42, Lancaster 30

Beaver Dam 44, Watertown 27

Belleville 51, Columbus 48

Beloit Memorial 93, Milwaukee Vincent 2

Berlin 71, Mayville 22

Big Foot 49, Clinton 37

Boyceville 41, Independence 35

Brookfield East 55, Oak Creek 42

Brown Deer 68, Milw. Washington 51

Cambridge 54, Lake Mills 43

Cashton 57, Seneca 25

Chesterton 44, St Augustine 13

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37, Spring Valley 33

Cochrane-Fountain City 44, Sparta 33

Coleman 48, Peshtigo 22

Crivitz 62, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 54

Darlington 40, Platteville 34

De Pere 68, Appleton North 38

De Soto 56, Hillsboro 35

Deerfield 59, Palmyra-Eagle 56

Denmark 58, Wrightstown 55

Dodgeville 60, Wisconsin Heights 40

Drummond 45, Luck 42

East Troy 54, Jefferson 37

Eau Claire Memorial 70, Superior 55

Eau Claire North 84, Wisconsin Rapids 54

Edgerton 67, Evansville 49

Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 47

Ellsworth 58, Altoona 36

Fox Valley Lutheran 46, Waupaca 38

Franklin 57, Brookfield Central 37

Frederic 41, Clayton 33

Freedom 66, Clintonville 27

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Blair-Taylor 39

Germantown 78, Cedarburg 61

Greenfield 46, West Allis Hale 44

Greenwood 53, Augusta 34

Hamilton 53, Oconomowoc 48

Hartford 79, Fond du Lac 59

Johnson Creek 54, Madison Country Day 15

Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 47

Kenosha Indian Trail 51, Catholic Central 27

Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 52

Kewaunee 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Kohler 52, Roncalli 44

Ladysmith 46, Stanley-Boyd 31

Lakeland 56, Shawano 48

Laona-Wabeno 63, Oconto 36

Lena 86, Bowler 25

Lomira 60, Ripon 49

Lourdes Academy 79, Hustisford 13

Luther 53, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Madison East 54, Janesville Craig 45

Madison La Follette 72, Sun Prairie West 65

Madison Memorial 74, Janesville Parker 18

Manitowoc 88, Green Bay East 17

Marinette 43, Luxemburg-Casco 35

Martin Luther 56, Whitnall 49

Mauston 69, Richland Center 27

McFarland 61, Sauk Prairie 38

Medford Area 55, Chippewa Falls 48

Menomonee Falls 58, Brookfield Academy 46

Menomonie 67, Onalaska 49

Milwaukee DSHA 69, Sheboygan North 30

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 31, Eastbrook Academy 14

Milwaukee Science 83, Kenosha Tremper 48

Mineral Point 66, River Valley 17

Mondovi 64, Whitehall 59

Monona Grove 70, Waunakee 69, OT

Mount Horeb 56, Baraboo 53

Mukwonago 49, Waterford 36

Muskego 49, Kenosha Bradford 34

Neenah 80, Marshfield 48

Neillsville 65, Tomah 24

New Auburn 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 10

New Berlin Eisenhower 63, Elkhorn Area 55

New London 42, Pulaski 37

Oconto Falls 63, Little Chute 21

Oregon 86, Fort Atkinson 30

Ozaukee 66, West Bend West 64

Pacelli 63, Manawa 37

Pardeeville 81, Montello 38

Pittsville 59, Nekoosa 11

Port Washington 59, Random Lake 32

Poynette 55, Waterloo 32

Prairie 80, Wisconsin Lutheran 75

Prairie du Chien 71, La Crosse Logan 52

Prentice 43, Abbotsford 36

Prescott 66, Somerset 64

Princeton 59, Markesan 42

Randolph 58, Fall River 44

Reedsburg Area 77, Stoughton 58

Regis 69, Eleva-Strum 19

Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 45

River Falls 62, Colfax 52

Royall 68, Black River Falls 33

Saint Croix Central 47, Osceola 44

Saint Francis 55, Kenosha Christian Life 45

Salam School 59, Milwaukee South 17

Seymour 38, Shiocton 34

Sheboygan Area Luth. 97, West Bend East 14

Sheboygan Christian 64, Howards Grove 63

Sheboygan Falls 59, Sheboygan South 27

Shorewood 68, Milwaukee Riverside University 20

Slinger 58, Plymouth 56

South Shore 82, Winter 53

St Mary’s Springs 57, New Holstein 43

St Thomas More 71, Cudahy 11

St. Mary 63, Winneconne 40

Stratford 42, Marathon 21

Three Lakes 44, Northland Pines 40

Turner 38, Brodhead 37

Verona 88, Middleton 32

Waukesha North 58, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

Waukesha North 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

Wausau East 59, Gillett 33

Wauwatosa East 63, South Milwaukee 24

Wauwatosa West 72, Milw. King 57

West De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 48

West Salem 57, Holmen 31

Whitefish Bay 69, Kettle Moraine 59

Whitewater 50, Delavan-Darien 42

Wild Rose 67, Iola-Scandinavia 33

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Kiel 42

Wisconsin Dells 59, Lodi 51

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Antigo 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Solon Springs vs. Webster, ccd.

Tomahawk vs. White Lake, ccd.

University School of Milwaukee vs. Heritage Christian, ccd.

Viroqua vs. Weston, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/