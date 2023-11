Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Daniel Needham and Na-kee Peterson announce the birth of their daughter Azaliah Rose, born at 8:21 a.m. Nov. 16, 2023. Azaliah weighed 8 pounds.

Avalon Prahl announces the birth of her son Theodore Blaine, born at 1:55 p.m. Nov. 14, 2023. Theodore weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jay and Kerry Sparks announce the birth of their daughter Maggie Celeste, born at 5:26 a.m. Nov. 15, 2023. Maggie weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

