Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

