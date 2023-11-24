Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

William J. Gaydo

William J. Gaydo, 69, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2023, in Weston, Wisconsin with loving family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and all those he has made an impression on throughout his life.

Bill was born on April 9, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, he graduated from Forest View High School in 1972. In 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Cindy Snyder. They welcomed two children together: William M. Gaydo and Amy L. Gaydo (Denissen).

Eight years retired, he was a proud firefighter for almost 37 years with the Schaumburg Fire Dept, where he set the bar as an engineer and firehouse cook. His tremendous love for the fire service was rivaled only by his love for his family. He was a man’s man and the kind of guy that knew how to fix anything. He was also convinced that he needed to own just the right tool for every job. He spent countless hours casting for muskies and teaching his kids to fish in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. He had a personality that was larger than life. He could captivate any room with his stories or strike up a conversation with a stranger in line at the store, as if they were old friends. Known to many as “Billy”, “Wilbur”, or “Blue Gill”. It didn’t matter what you called him, there is no doubt that he left an imprint on your heart that will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, son Bill (Jessica), daughter Amy (Nicholas), grandchildren: Connor, Madelyn, Allison, Brynley, and Billy, brother Tim, and many other relatives.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

Loretta M. Kane

Loretta Kane, 91, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Mount View Care Center.

She was born July 19, 1932, daughter of the late Clarence and Laura (Jensen) Eschenbach. In May of 1954 she married Kenneth Kane who preceded her in death in October of 2016.

Survivors include her three children, daughter Mary (Dave) Dohe, Spring, TX, son Tom (Judy) Kane, Las Vegas, NV and son Paul (Denise) Kane, Cypress, TX; brother Lee Eschenbach (Rande Sponholz) North Prairie, WI; plus several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Per Loretta’s wishes no funeral service will be held.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at Mount View Care Center for their care and compassion for our Mom.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Darren C. Greenwood

The Soul and Spirit Energy Force of Darren Christopher Greenwood graduated and left his body at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Wisconsin on his 55th birthday on November 21, 2023, after his long battle with cancer. He and his family want to thank all of the dedicated Hospice staff and supporters for their wonderful loving care and assistance, and also dear friends and neighbors, Leisa and Doug and Tommy.

Darren was born on November 21, 1968 in Wausau, and although he grew up in Southern Illinois, his heart was always in Wausau, and he returned in his mid-twenties. He enjoyed being around people, his family, his work, playing cards, golf, and backgammon.

Surviving are his ex-wife, Terri, and their daughter, Victoria (Tori); his second ex-wife, Rachele; his dad, Art and mom, Jo; his siblings and their spouses, Scott and Megan, Jay and Kellene, Holly and John, Maryann and Troy, and Amy and Tad; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and their children and grandchildren; and his wonderful loving friends, Leisa, Doug, and Tommy. A sister, Ann Margaret (Buffy), died on January 20, 1991.

A private burial will be in Southern Illinois. Arrangements are at Helke Funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to Aspirus Health Foundation, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI, 54401, for Hospice Care at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

Nancy Schwalenberg

Nancy Schwalenberg went to be with the Lord Jesus on November 20, 2023 at the age of 86. She passed into eternal glory in the presence of her sons, Mark and Ryan, under the excellent care of the staff of Aspirus Hospital, Medford, WI. Nancy was never given a middle name.

Nancy was born in Waupun, WI (outside the prison) on September 26, 1937 to Clarence and Francis Van Hierden. She was the first of three children. Nancy married her husband, Ronald, also of Waupun (outside the prison) on August 6, 1955. They were soon blessed with two sons: Mark and Ryan.

Nancy was a member for many years of Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, Milwaukee and loved to serve the Lord in many areas of church life including: Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, and Evangelism Director. Nancy also joyfully served in various roles in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) and even went on a mission trip to Puerto Rico. She also loved to sing in the adult choir and enjoyed travelling internationally to places like China and Europe. During her adult years, Nancy worked as a seamstress for the Dave Miller Costume Shop in Milwaukee and as a medical receptionist.

In 2016, Nancy moved to Athens, WI and became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending church and Bible study, playing sheepshead, and the special friendship of many of the members of Trinity.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Ron.

Nancy is survived by her sister Bonnie (Jerry) Neevel; her sons: Mark (Kaye) and Ryan (Julie); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Nancy will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, on Saturday, November 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Her celebration of life service will take place at Trinity at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow. Nancy’s ashes will be placed next to her husband, Ronald, at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, the boys ask that memorial gifts be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens; where the gifts will be split between a memorial gift to the ministry of the LWML and the Trinity Lutheran Fellowship Area Improvement Fund, or trees to be purchased and planted in Nancy’s memory.

Goldabell (Goldie) Mews

Goldabell (Goldie) Alice Mews, 88, was called home to our heavenly Father on November 18, 2023, with her family by her side.

Goldie was born June 13, 1935 to Albert and Hilda (Schorer) Genett of Spencer WI, the second of seven siblings.

Her life began with working the family farm in Spencer and led to her graduation from Spencer High School.

Goldie started her family in Marshfield, WI prior to moving to the Wisconsin Rapids area.

Her life involved working for area businesses and services on the WI Selective Service Board. She also volunteered her time to area shelters as one of the originators of the Wisconsin Rapids Women’s Shelter.

Through the years, she provided house cleaning services for various hotels and business owners. She dedicated countless, selfless hours caring for home bound individuals during the years she also drove area school bus.

Goldie had an unwavering desire to help anyone in need, including being an area school crossing guard. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing columns for area newspapers and knitting blankets or articles of clothing for those in need.

Goldie loved social events in area concerts to ballroom dancing. She also practiced her devotion to faith weekly.

After her retirement from Schreiber Foods of Wisconsin Rapids, Goldie enjoyed traveling and spending time with close family and friends.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, extended family and son, Terry Mews.

She is survived by daughter, Debbie Mews of Necedah and two sons, Timm (Patty) Mews of Marshfield and Tom (Elaine Clapero) Mews of Wisconsin Rapids. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Zachariah Mews, Erin Mews, Amy Mews, Lyric Mews, Charlotte Mews and Maverick Mews.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Susie and Janet and brother Jeff and many nieces and nephews.

By Goldie’s wishes, a private family ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will at be Restlawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations will be put towards local food drives.

The family would like to thank those home care providers past and present that helped in the years up to her passing.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com.

Gary Tesch

Gary Tesch (Chummy), 81, passed away at home in the evening of November 8, 2023 under the comfort of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice during a very short battle with cancer. Gary was born February 3rd, 1942 to William and Alvina Tesch of Gleason, WI.

On July 26th, 1980, Gary married the love of his life Susan Gustin and had been married for over 43 years. Over the years Gary had wore many hats and had worked numerous jobs including WCA & Hurd Milwork. Afterwards, he took to his own and started a lumber sawing business called LJT Custom Sawing and had spent many years cutting lumber and doing panelling for many folks.

During his free time, Gary loved to go fishing with his family, hunting and spent most of his time outside tinkering on multiple different projects. Recently in the year he had spent some time with making honey and had a lot of success with that. There wasn’t anything Gary couldn’t do, he could take something and make it into something wonderful. Gary always had that kindness and smile that would light up an entire room. His laugh could always make you smile. He always made sure his family was safe and well taken care of and loved them dearly. In times of need, Gary was always there to offer help to anyone who needed it. Gary is going to be severely missed by his family and friends but his memory and his love will live deep in our hearts until we meet again.

Gary is survived by his wife Susan Tesch, his son Lucas Tesch, Pulaski, WI. Gary is also survived by his brothers Neil (Sally) Tesch, Merrill, WI & Buck Tesch, Tomahawk, WI. He is also survived by his sisters, Darlene (Floyd) Albright, Gleason WI, Janet Tesch, Merrill, WI & Florine Taylor, Milwaukee, WI and sisters in law Mary Tesch and Florence Tesch and brother in law Bob (Carrie) Gustin as well as many nieces and nephews and also his neighbors who he considered family Patrick & Jenna Blakeslee.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents William & Alvina Tesch, several brothers and sisters; Hazel (Franklin) Raatz, Helen Tesch, Hilbert Tesch, Carol (Emil) Rosenau, Harold (Phylis) Tesch, Ed (Lorraine) Tesch. Brother in law Stuart Taylor and father and mother in law Rudy (Doris) Gustin.

There will be no funeral services at this time but possibly a celebration of life at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donald W. Procknow

Donald W. Procknow, of Wausau went peacefully to his heavenly home on Monday, November 13, 2023, while staying at his son’s home in Gleason, Wisconsin under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. He was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on September 15, 1941, to the late Edward and Bertha (Becker) Procknow. He married the love of his life Phyllis Dallman on June 22, 1963. They shared over 55 years together until Phyllis’ death in 2019. Donald was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran faith. He was a member of St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wausau at the time of his death. Throughout his life, his faith in the Lord was unwavering. He found much comfort in home visits from the Pastors of the church.

Donald had a lot of fond memories from the many years he worked for Fromm Brothers. Where he tended to the fox, mink and ginseng gardens. He finished his career working at Marathon Cheese. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going for a pontoon ride on the lake. He enjoyed getting together with family to play cards, especially sheepshead. He would never turn down a chance to go for a car ride. He enjoyed pointing out all the places he remembered from his childhood and memories he made along the way with family and friends. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.

He is survived by his son Robin (Rose) Procknow of Gleason and daughter Debra (Christopher) Tuft of Wausau. He is also survived by his grandchildren Derek Procknow, Amanda Normand, Andrew (Natalie) Normand and Dylan Tuft. In addition to a sister-in-law Louise Procknow, brothers-in-law Doyle Klade Jr, Dennis (Karen) Dallman and Harlan (Patty) Dallman.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Procknow, Earl Procknow and Sandy Klade: his brother-in-law Larry Dallman and sisters-in-law Mercedes Dallman and Darlene Dallman.

Donald lived his early years in the sixth ward in Merrill and later moved out to the rural area. He told many stories of his adventures growing up. He made friends everywhere he went, starting up a conversation or telling a joke to anyone he would meet. In his later years he enjoyed walking the neighborhood and many days would walk 3-5 miles or more. He left a lasting impression on all who met him.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Merrill Emergency Department, Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the most compassionate care we could have asked for.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Sixth Street Wausau, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the church from 10am until the time of services.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Willard Mogenson

Willard Mogenson died on November 17, 2023. Born January 12, 1925 in Tigerton, Wisconsin to Curtis and Elsie (Fietz) Mogenson who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his four children, Jo-Ann (Michael) Galli, Rory (Jean Feit) Mogenson, Judy Schroeder and Kathryn (Todd) Sopata, ten grandchildren, Christine, Jennifer, Cheri, Nicol, Joseph, Angela, Kati, Becki, Joshua and Tyler, and 23 great grandchildren, Kaley, Logan, Bailey, Lucas, Nolan, Riley, Jacob, Tristan, Alex, Wyatt, William, Olivia, Rudy, Kiley, Matthew, Maxwell, Sophia, Owen, Makayla, Tessa, Elsie, Gavin and Maysie. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Alice Fust, son-in-law, Glen Schroeder, great grandson, Bryce Giles, one brother and one sister.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Peplin VFW at 11:30 am.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Emerick F. Zoromski

Emerick F. Zoromski, 91, town of Franzen, died on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Emerick was born on August 4, 1932, in the town of Franzen, the son of John and Frances (Janikowski) Zoromski.

Emerick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He was an active member of the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 and served as past commander. Emerick had the honor of traveling on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight on April 18, 2016.

On April 18, 1959, Emerick was united in marriage to Dorothy Weller at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Galloway. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2022.

Emerick retired as a Journeyman pipe fitter, proudly working for the UA Local 669. He was a proud union member. Emerick raised veal calves, grew ginseng and had a pick your own strawberry patch in his retirement as well as enjoyed fishing on Blue Lake in Hazelhurst on his yearly vacation, deer and turkey hunting with the Hunters V hunting group and was an avid walker. Emerick and Dorothy enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed their winters in Rockport, TX where they made friendships to last a lifetime. He was a faithful Catholic and was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. He served as lector, CCD Catechist, Eucharistic Minister and was president of the Men’s Society. He enjoyed being a charter member of the Tigerton Knights of Columbus Council 5008 and held several offices.

Emerick is survived by his children, Cynthia (Richard) Koszarek of Galloway, Alan (Lorri) Zoromski of Fennimore, Peter (Sue) Zoromski of Hortonville, Linda (John) Wierzba of Galloway, Mary (Jeff) Uttecht of Galloway and Brian (Michelle) Zoromski of Combined Locks; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way); siblings, Gerald (Bonnie) Zoromski and Mary Slaby and many other relatives and friends.

Emerick was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandchildren, John Wierzba Jr., Melissa Uttecht and Lydia Zoromski and siblings, Father Herb, Joseph, John, Longene, James, Harry and Rudolph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Father Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery with military rites conducted by the VFW. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 AM. Visitation will begin on Saturday following the Rosary until the time of Mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Esther “Eppie” Gruling

Esther “Eppie” Martha Gruling, age 90, of Wausau, passed away on November 16, 2023, at Aspirus Hospice House. Eppie was born on November 14, 1933, to the late Fred and Louisa (Kienbaum) Schulz, in Merrill, Wisconsin. She was a twin (Edna) and the youngest of 9 children. Born at home prematurely, she was so small that she slept in a cigar box and wore her grandmother’s wedding ring as a bracelet. Amazingly, she survived. Eppie attended Trinity Lutheran School in Merrill through grade 8. She then attended Merrill High School, where she was a member of the female honors society Athenians and the Acme news staff, and graduated with the class of 1951. Eppie was employed in a variety of positions over the years, with her last being an administrative assistant at the Ranger Station in Merrill. She took great care of “her guys.” Eppie’s favorite role was that of mother and wife, staying home to raise her children for over a decade.

Eppie met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Gruling, in 1950 at her sister’s wedding. They courted for five years before marrying on June 11, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. Together, over the next 63 years, they formed an inseparable bond that created four children and thousands of friendships along the way. Their house on Merrill’s west side was always a welcoming place for some “Gemütlichkeit” for all who stopped in to visit.

Eppie was very active in the Merrill community and beyond. She was involved in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Red Hats, MAPS Reading Buddies, 4-H as a project leader, AFS, Merrill Historical Society, Merrill Riders, Pommerscher Verein of Central Wisconsin (founding member), Lincoln County Democratic Party, River Bend Trail, as well as many others. Eppie was a member of St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, where she served in numerous capacities. We cannot forget her blue ribbon pickles, other canned items, baked goods, best-of-show flower arrangements, and other awards over the years at the fair.

Eppie was selected for the 2020 Silver Pageant, having been nominated for her “Gemütlichkeit,” which translated from German describes exceptional hospitality. Her hospitality extended to family, friends, coworkers, new acquaintances, and international guests. Accepting everyone, she was kind and loving to all whom she met. Everyone was comfortable around her; for many, she was a second mother or grandmother. She was a kind, generous woman and the ultimate host and friend.

Eppie enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, decorating, volunteering, reading, watching her children and grandchildren in their activities, traveling around the world, developing new friendships, hosting international students and teachers, and entertaining. She also provided incredible support to her husband and family in all their endeavors.

Eppie is survived by her four children Mary Beth (John) Robinson, Wausau, Robert John “BJ” Gruling (partner Richard Clark), Whitefish Bay, Timothy Paul (Tammy Oberg) Gruling, Merrill, and Kay Ann Gruling (Timothy Buttke), Wausau; seven grandchildren Christopher “CJ” (Malia) Robinson, Michael Robinson (partner Ali Norgel), Minneapolis, Elizabeth Robinson, Wausau, Zachary (Stephanie) Gruling, Wausau, Alex (Dana) Gruling, Merrill, Calla Buttke, Wausau, Isaac (Morgan) Buttke, Tampa, FL; thirteen great-grandchildren Pax, Rehgan, Harper, Flynn, and Ivy Robinson, Cooper, Macon, and Ryker Gruling, Lexi Haas, Gavin, Silas, and Watson Gruling, and Navya Buttke-Gill; many cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Additionally, she is survived by her ‘children and grandchildren’ from Denmark, France, Germany, and Montenegro.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings Fredrick Schulz, Stella Bonke, Gladys Aschbrenner, Herbert Schulz, Roy Schulz, Louise Reichelt, Valentine Schulz, and Edna Schulz as well as their spouses.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 10th at noon at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 3-6 PM at St. Stephen’s, and again from 11 AM-noon on Sunday, December 10th.

Memorials may be directed to the “Gruling Family Playground at the Agra Pavilion” (1100 Marc Drive, Merrill, WI 54452; Checks may be written to the City of Merrill with “Gruling Family Playground at the Agra Pavilion” in the memo) or the charity of your choice.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.

Charlotte Y. Baneck

Charlotte Yvonne Baneck, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 64. She was born on March 14, 1959, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Walter and Verna (Shahel) Baneck. Charlotte attended Marathon High School. She was a crossing guard for the Wausau School District at the time of her passing. She loved hunting, making lamps, helping others, and spending time with family and friends. Charlotte served our country in the United States Army.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Karen Saidon; grandchildren Austin, Cassie and Marcus James, Eve Hilnorsky, and Kira Saidon; great-grandchildren Adicaus and Jericho James. She will be deeply missed by her significant other, Brian Westberg and siblings Allan (Barb) Baneck, Diane Vilter, Betty (Larry) Wadzinski, and Wayne (Laurie) Baneck. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Rueben Baneck, and sister Jeanette Baneck.

There will be a celebration of Charlotte’s life held on Monday, November 27 at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 501 Stewart Avenue, from 5-7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to her family would be appreciated.

Charlotte’s family would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor for all their wonderful care and support.

Like this: Like Loading...