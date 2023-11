Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team opened its 2023-24 season with a resounding 101-35 win over Elcho on Friday at the Wausau East Classic.

East dominated from the start, pulling out to a 71-14 lead by halftime.

Charlie Cayley scored 22 points to lead five Lumberjacks in double figures. Jesse Napgezek added 18 and Jack Barthels chipped in 14 for Wausau East.

Wausau East will host Three Lakes on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Lumberjacks 101, Hornets 35

Elcho 14 21 – 35

Wausau East 71 30 – 101

ELCHO (35): Statistics not provided. Record: 0-1.

WAUSAU EAST (101): Caden Werth 3-5 0-0 6, Jaydan Garrett 5-7 0-0 10, Jesse Napgezek 7-12 2-3 18, Isaac Rozwadowski 4-5 0-0 11, Jack Barthels 5-7 1-1 14, Brady Prihoda 1-2 2-2 4, Robbie Angiulli 2-3 0-0 4, Orion Ison 1-4 0-0 3, Davis Winter 1-2 0-0 2, Teddy Schlindwein 2-3 0-0 5, Charlie Cygan 0-2 0-0 0, Miles Casey 0-2 0-0 0, Brock Messman 0-0 0-0 0, Jed Vander Sanden 1-1 0-0 2, Charlie Cayley 9-10 3-6 22. F: 41-65. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 11-25 (Rozwadowski 3-4, Barthels 3-5, Napgezek 2-5, Cayley 1-1, Schlindwein 1-2, Ison 1-3, Garrett 0-1, Werth 0-2, Casey 0-2). Record: 1-0.

