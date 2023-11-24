Wausau Pilot and Review
Today
Sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. West wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Where LOCALS Look First For News
Wausau Pilot and Review
Today
Sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. West wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.