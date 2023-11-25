Wausau Pilot & Review

Habitat for Humanity of Wausau launched in November its holiday lights recycle program. It aims to collect 5,000 pounds of lights.

Habitat will take holiday lights that are new or old, whether they twinkle or fizzle, and regardless if they are broken or tangled.

Every strand of lights contributes to increasing homeownership in the greater Wausau area; and benefits Habitat’s Home Ownership Program, Critical Home Repairs and Veterans Build in the Wausau area.

Collection boxes are placed across the community and will be out now through Jan. 15, 2024.

Wausau Habitat ReStore takes holiday lights all year round during regular store and donation hours of operation.

Collection sites:

Like this: Like Loading...