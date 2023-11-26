Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – The Wausau East/Merrill boys hockey team dropped a pair of games at the Mequon Homestead Invitational over the weekend, falling to Homestead 2-1 on Friday and Cedarburg 7-2 on Saturday.

Zach Pagel had East/Merrill’s lone goal in the loss to Homestead and assisted on both of the United’s goals against Cedarburg, which were scored by Brody Trantow and Ryker Remington.

East/Merrill (0-3) will play a nonconference game at Tomahawk at on Tuesday.

Friday’s Game

Hilltoppers 2, United 1

Homestead 1 1 0 – 2

East/Merrill 0 0 1 – 1

First period: 1. H, Ian Magnuson (Jeremy Miller, Sean West), 12:44.

Second period: 2. H, Jayden Lopez (Caden Barnhill, Liam McGourty), pp., 4:05.

Third period: 3. EM, Zach Pagel, pp., 0:31.

Saves: H, Connor O’Brien 24; EM, Connor Burton 40.

Records: Mequon Homestead 2-0; East/Merrill 0-2.



Saturday’s Game

Bulldogs 7, United 2

East/Merrill 1 1 0 – 2

Cedarburg 2 4 1 – 7

First period: 1. C, Brady Lane (Eli King, Brady Kotarski), 0:15; 2. C, Charles Ayer (King, Kotarski), 3:46; 3. EM, Brody Trantow (Zach Pagel), pp., 11:03.

Second period: 4. C, Lane (Ayer), 4:37; 5. C, King (Ayer), 6:05; 6. C, Max Pigatto, 9:13; 7. EM, Ryker Remington (Pagel), 9:42; 8. C, Lane (King, Kotarski), 12:59.

Third period: C, Pigatto (Clae Plater, Will Fairchild), 6:17.

Saves: EM, Chase Klebenow 46; C, Ethan Bert 16.

Records: East/Merrill 0-3; Cedarburg 2-0.

