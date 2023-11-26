Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Love Christmas? The Salvation Army Community Center gym is transforming into a toy shop for families in need during the Christmas season. Help out with decorating and setting up or work a shift helping parents pick out gifts. Great for families and groups. Email Colleen.Hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org for details and times.

Make Holiday Cards For Seniors. Faith in Action will host its annual Gifts of Hope drive to collect and mail Christmas cards to over 200 seniors in our area. Cards should be homemade, Christmas/holiday-themed, standard shape and size, and signed with “[First Name], Faith in Action volunteer.” Please don’t seal the envelopes, as Faith in Action will enclose gift certificates as well. Cards can be dropped off at 630 Adams St., in Wausau, (Immanuel Lutheran Church) by Nov. 30, during business hours. If you have any questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Drive For Meals On Wheels. Make a difference in the life of an older adult who is either homebound or unable to make a healthy meal for themselves. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin delivers hot meals Monday through Friday. Scheduling is flexible and groups are encouraged to apply to share the commitment. Most routes take 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours. Training provided. Contact the ADRC-CW to learn more: 888-486-9545, peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org

Is Your Dog Therapy Certified? ProMedica Hospice Services seeks volunteers and their therapy dogs to provide companionship and social interaction for patients who enjoy animals and would like visitors. All dogs must be current on vaccines and certification. Contact Mary at ProMedica Hospice if you have questions about this opportunity or the certification process: 715-344-4541, Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Stamps Needed. Faith Action seeks donated stamps to help send holiday gifts and greetings to local seniors. Donations can be dropped off at 630 Adams St., in Wausau, (Immanuel Lutheran Church) Monday through Thursday, during business hours, and by Nov. 30. If you have any questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Children’s Winter Gear Needed. The Community Closet at the United Way of Marathon County is looking for winter outerwear donations to meet the needs of local families as cold weather approaches: specifically, snow pants and coats, sizes 12 months through big kid 16-18. Drop off any donations at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, during business hours.

