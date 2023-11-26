Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team earned the championship at its home Wausau East Classic with a 91-63 victory over Three Lakes on Saturday afternoon.

East rolled out to a 53-31 lead by halftime and cruised from there, improving to 2-0 this season.

Jesse Napgezek scored 25 points and pulled down six rebounds, Caden Werth added 18 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, and Issac Rozwadowski and Jaydan Garrett each chipped in 12 points in the win for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East plays a nonconference game at New London on Tuesday.

Lumberjacks 91, Bluejays 63

Three Lakes 31 32 – 63

Wausau East 53 38 – 91

THREE LAKES (63): Statistics not provided. Record: 2-1.

WAUSAU EAST: Caden Werth 7-10 0-1 18, Jaydan Garrett 5-6 0-0 12, Jesse Napgezek 11-17 1-5 25, Isaac Rozwadowski 5-8 1-1 12, Jack Barthels 1-3 0-0 3, Brady Prihoda 3-3 2-3 8, Robbie Aguilli 0-0 0-0 0, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 0-0 0-0 0, Teddy Schlindwein 1-3 0-0 2, Charlie Cygan 0-0 0-0 0, Miles Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Messman 0-0 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 1-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 4-9 1-2 9. FG: 38-60. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 10-21 (Werth 4-6, Garrett 2-2, Napgezek 2-4, Rozwadowski 1-3, Barthels 1-3, Cayley 0-1, Schlindwein 0-2). Rebounds: 28 (Cayley 7). Record: 2-0.

