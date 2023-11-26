Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 29. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19. West northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...