WAUSAU – Each month the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making, too.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)



Bouncing Babies Story Time

Babies and their caregivers are invited to the library for 20 minutes of lap-sit story time. We will share nursery rhymes, songs and board books. A laid-back play time will be offered after for parents and caregivers (and babies!) to socialize. Best for children ages 1 and younger.

Tues., Dec. 5, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tues., Dec. 12, 10–10:30 a.m.

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thurs., Dec. 7, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thurs., Dec. 14, 10–10:30 a.m.

Hoo-tenanny Story Time & Crafts

Who’s hosting an owl-themed story time with crafts? MCPL Wausau, that’s whooo! Kids and their parents or caregivers are invited to share owl-themed stories, do coloring pages and create a pinecone owl craft.

Fri., Dec. 8, 10–11 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.

Weds., Dec. 6, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Weds., Dec. 13, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Weds., Dec. 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Weds., Dec. 27, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Tales for Tots

Little movers and caregivers, join us for a fun and interactive story time geared for toddlers. We will read interactive stories, sing songs together and have a lot of fun in this 20-30 minute story time. This program is designed to help children learn about shapes, numbers, colors, rhyming and more in a unique and fun way.

Mon., Dec. 4, 10–10:30 a.m.

Mon., Dec. 11, 10–10:30 a.m.

Athens Branch (203 Alfred St., Athens)

Bring your entire family to story time at the new Alfred Street location. Children of all ages and their parents or caregivers are invited to join us in Athens for this 30-minute program. We will read books, sing songs. and offer other literature-based activities.

Mon., Dec. 4, 10:30–11 a.m.

Mon., Dec. 11, 10:30–11 a.m.

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities in this 30-minute program.

Tues., Dec. 5, 11–11:30 a.m.

Tues., Dec. 19, 11–11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tues., Dec. 5, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tues., Dec. 12, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tues., Dec. 19, 10:30–11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)

Family Story Time

Children of all ages and their parents/caregivers are invited to join us in Marathon City for story time each Thursday. We will read books, sing songs and more during our 30-45 minutes together.

Thurs., Dec. 7, 10:30–11 a.m.

Thurs., Dec. 14, 10:30–11 a.m.

Thurs., Dec. 21, 10:30–11 a.m.

Mosinee Branch (123 Main St., Mosinee)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tues., Dec. 5, 2–2:30 p.m.

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tues., Dec. 5, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tues., Dec. 19, 10:30–11 a.m.

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Weds., Dec. 6, 10:30–11 a.m.

Weds., Dec. 13, 10:30–11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/?e_tag=story–time.





