The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a variety of music concerts on all three campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau in December.

UW-Stevens Point concerts, unless otherwise noted, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Noel Fine Arts Center’s Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors (62+) and $10 for youths younger than 18 and university employees. UW-Stevens Point students may attend free of charge.

UWSP at Marshfield concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield, unless otherwise noted. Tickets are $10 per person.

UWSP at Wausau concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Tickets are $10 per person.

Tickets for events at all three campuses are available at www.tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or at each campus box office one hour prior to the event.

Concerts

· Dec. 1: Symphony Orchestra Concert

· Dec. 2: Percussion Ensemble Recital, 2 p.m.

· Dec. 2: Piano Area Recital

· Dec. 3: Clarinet Studio Recital, Noel Fine Arts Center Room 221

· Dec. 4: Vocal Jazz Concert

· Dec. 5: Jazz Ensemble Concert

· Dec. 6: Saxophone Studio Recital

· Dec. 7: Percussion Studio Recital, Noel Fine Arts Center Room 221, 4 p.m.

· Dec. 7: Combined Choirs Concert

· Dec. 8: UWSP Choirs Winter Concert, St. Stephen’s Church

· Dec. 8: UWSP at Marshfield Hub City Symphony Concert

· Dec. 9: Clarinet Day, with Barcelona Clarinet Quintet, 5:30 p.m.

· Dec. 9: CWSO Concert

· Dec. 10: CWSO Concert

· Dec. 10: UWSP at Wausau, Central Wisconsin Musicians – Winter Band Concert

· Dec. 10: Flute Studio Recital, Noel Fine Arts Center Room 221

· Dec. 10: Jazz Combos Concert

· Dec. 11: Clarinet Choir Concert

· Dec. 12: Jazz Band Concert

· Dec. 15: UWSP at Marshfield, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

· Dec. 15: Tuba Christmas

· Dec. 16: UWSP at Marshfield, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

· Dec. 17: UWSP at Marshfield “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 2 p.m.





