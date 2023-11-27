Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Dale F. Heise

It is with heavy hearts; we share the passing of Dale Heise. Dale was a husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and a friend to everyone he met. There’s not a person that doesn’t say, “I remember Dale Heise.” And then proceed to share a memory and story to go along with it.

Dale F. Heise, 86, of Wausau, passed away on November 25th, 2023, at Aspirus Hospital with his family at his side.

He was born on August 25th, 1937, in Wausau, to Elmer and Evelyn (Mielke) Heise. He attended schools in Wausau: Woodland Dale School, Horace Mann Junior High School and Wausau Senior High, and served in the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1963 during the Berlin Crisis receiving SP5 rank. On April 25th, 1964, he married Patricia Schumacher, who survives, in Wausau, where they made their home.

Dale worked at Cloverbelt Coop for 25 years. In 1982, he began his career as a business owner and started several businesses over the years: Marathon Feed Inc., Custom Meats of Marathon, and Marathon Town & Country. Dale’s passion has always been business. He loved people, he loved his customers, he loved making a deal, he loved agriculture, he loved his ginseng sales, he loved being part of a team to bring success to all and he loved the Purina Checkerboard. Dale continued working until his last days because it was truly what he loved.

He served on many boards and volunteered throughout his career: Marathon State Bank, Wisconsin Feed Dealers Association, Wisconsin Lime Association, IDO Feed & Supply Corp, Purina Mills Advisory Dealers, Tri-County Dealers, Marathon County PPA, Dairyland State Academy which eventually became NTC’s Ag Center of Excellence, Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce, Marathon County Ag Society in which he helped develop the Market Animal Show & Sale of Marathon County, June Dairy Breakfasts, FFA and 4H Clubs and served his church St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

He was a member of the American Legion, Elks Club, Long & Bass Lake Association, and a longtime member of the Maine Lions.

Dale loved going up north to Harrison Hills, where he made his home in retirement. Some of his favorite things to do included fishing, golfing, bowling, traveling, playing cards, listening to polkas, watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Nascar. Dale always had a Golden Retriever by his side throughout the years. Rusty, his trusty companion, will miss him dearly.

Dale’s legacy will be remembered as a kind, respected businessman with great stature, his distinct deep voice and his big giggle, his willingness to always give everyone a chance, his word and a handshake to seal any deal. He left a lasting impression with everyone he met. He was indeed a special man that lived a wonderful life.

Dale was very proud that his businesses were family owned and continue to be operated by his family. He loved his family very much. Dale and Pat have three children: Tom (Laura Baur) Heise, Todd (Christine) Heise, and Terri (Jason) Heise-Sturm. Grandchildren: Logan Heise, Brayden and Sydney Sturm. He is further survived by his brother, Gene Heise, FL and Gleason; his sister, Judy Steinagel, Merrill; along with nieces, nephews and many dear lifelong friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother and his wife, Roger and Phyllis Heise; sister and her husband, Lois and Lou Kainz; and brother-in-law, Merlin Steinagel.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at Noon at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 426 Washington Street, Wausau, WI. Visitation for family and friends is from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Reverend Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff and his family and friends that helped with Dale’s care.

Dale was loved by so many, and we will miss him dearly.

Mark Redetzke

Mark Redetzke, 91, of Weston, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1932, to Lt. Samuel Redetzke of the U.S. Army Aircorps and Mary Jane (Bellis) Redetzke of Wausau.

Mark graduated from Wausau High School in 1950 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served until 1952 achieving the rank of Sergeant. Mark married Doris Nimz of Wausau on Feb. 22, 1958. They were married 44 years. He was a member of the Wausau VFW and the Ironworkers Local 383. Other employment included US Postal Service, Rothschild Paper Mill, heavy equipment operator and carpenter.

Mark’s favorite time of year was deer hunting season with his son, Kurt. He also enjoyed bear hunting, fishing, spending time at his cabin in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and was an aviation enthusiast. He obtained his commercial pilot/helicopter license in the 1960’s and worked as a crop duster in Nevada. He spent many hours at the Wausau Downtown Airport talking with fellow veterans about aviation history. Mark had a fondness for dogs, chocolate, and a good story. Mark’s kindness, love of life and willingness to lend a helping hand were a constant in his life.

Survivors include one son, Kurt (Amy) Redetzke of Boulder Junction, one sister, Margaret Ann Pintar, sister-in-law Marge Nimz and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

A memorial service will be private.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – Wisconsin Chapter – Wausau Office at www.alz.org

Edna E. Heckendorf

Edna Emily Heckendorf (Krause), passed away peacefully on November 21, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born on January 21, 1934, in Merrill, WI, the daughter of the late Charles and Emma Krause. Edna spent her life devoted to her family, working tirelessly as a laborer and cashier in the packaging industry to provide for her children.

Growing up on a farm, Edna developed a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for the simple joys in life. As a single mother, she faced the challenges with unwavering determination, working two jobs to ensure her children had the best opportunities. With her caring nature, Edna poured love and affection into her family, making every moment spent together special and cherished. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing puzzles and crocheting fine doilies and tableclothes.

Edna is survived by her two sons Gary Heckendorf (Linda) their boys; Ryan, Neal, and Kyle and Shawn Heckendorf (Cathy) their children; Harley and Jarrett, her two daughters, Deborah Skrzypchak (Dale) their children, Eric, Justin and Dana (Kolbe); and Cindy Hoehn (Kregg) their children, Jason Heckendorf, Jonas Pelot, Robert, Daniel, and Jerica (Philipp), and wife (Linda) of Edna’s late son Ricky Heckendorf and their son Jesse. She is further blessed with 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Edna is preceded in death by her parents and her son Ricky. She was also the last of ten siblings to survive.

The funeral service to honor and remember Edna’s life will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church. Prior to the service, a family viewing will take place at 9:30 am, followed by a public visitation at 10:00 am. Pastor James Mayland will officiate. The burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park on Monday December 11th, 2023.

In her passing, Edna Emily Heckendorf leaves behind a void in the hearts of all who knew her. May her gentle spirit find eternal peace, and may her memory forever be a source of comfort and inspiration to those who loved her.

Mark W. Bauer

Mark W. Bauer, 64, of Wausau, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 24, 2023.

He was born on December 19, 1958, to Keith and Mary Jo Bauer, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Mark spent his life doing what he loved: farming. In his early years he learned the trade from his dad. As a young adult, he attended a 2 year short course at UW Madison and followed it up with another 2 years at NTC, both courses expanding his knowledge in agriculture and perfected over a lifetime of experience. From the lessons he learned on the farm and in school, he passed those traditions and skills onto his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson. His passion for farming ignited an obsession for collecting tractors that reminded him of his childhood. He often found these by attending local auctions and estate sales. He had a knack for trivia and could recite facts from over 30 years ago which he loved to pass along to family, friends, and neighbors. Springtime was his favorite season as the scent of fresh lilacs was in the air and promised a year of new memories and crops to grow. Mark will be remembered most for his sense of humor and if you ever asked him how to make an apple turnover, he would tell you that all you need to do is roll it down the hill.

He is survived by his sons, Willis Bauer, and Clark (Krista) Bauer; a grandchild, Henry; siblings, Roger (Linda) Wiard-Bauer, Bette Montgomery, and Paul (Michelle) Bauer; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau. A visitation will run from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

William G. Filtz

William “Billy” Filtz, 83, passed away under Comfort Care at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, surrounded by family. Billy was born on January 8, 1940, the son of Peter and Johanna (Cychosz) Filtz. On June, 11, 1963 he enlisted in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged on February 28, 1967. In his early years he worked with his brothers, in Milwaukee, doing masonry work, which he continued closer to home for many years. He and his wife Patsy were cash crop farmers, growing cucumbers for Bonduel Pickling and Vlasic Foods for over 20 years. Later on they farmed soybeans and corn until retiring in 2022, due to health reasons.

Billy’s true passion in life was hunting and fishing. He loved coyote hunting with his dogs and the many friends he made over the years. He also enjoyed fishing on Moen Lake, and fishing with his wife, on Bass Lake.

Billy was married to Patricia Delikowski on May 9, 1964. This past year they celebrated 59 years together. He is survived by his children, Chris (Cheryl) Filtz, William “Butch” (Nikki) Filtz, LuAnn Filtz-Fowler, who dad lovingly called “peaches”; grandchildren, Cecily (Joe) Mileski, Caitlyn (Jesus Camacho-Cruz) Filtz, Donald Fowler III, Maleah Fowler, Seth Filtz, Nic (MyKenna) Felton, Anthony Filtz; step-grandchildren; Austin Gawlik and Emilee Gawlik; great-grandchildren, Stella and Francine Mileski. Billy is further survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marge Filtz, Joyce Filtz, Leo Haase, Chuckie (Pat) Delikowski, and Marie (Larry) Doepke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Billy was the last to pass away from a family of 17 children. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard, Albert, Ted, Tony, Joe, Edwin, John, Peter, Ray, and Ronnie; sisters, Esther Wanta, Francis Walkush, Polly Wranik, Mae Stoltz, Mary Ann Wojcik, and Sylvia Haase; brother-in-law’s, Joe Wanta, Edwin Walkush Sr., Fred Wranik, Bruno Stoltz, and William Wojcik; sister-in-law’s, Julia, Caroline, Emily, Dorothy, Betty and Beverly Filtz.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December, 1st, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent; Fr. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to thank Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier and Father Gus Bentil for their spiritual support.

His loved ones will dearly miss his storytelling, singing and guitar playing of many old country favorites, especially Silent Night on Christmas Eve.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

