The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 87, Northland Lutheran 39

Ashwaubenon 81, D.C. Everest 60

Blair-Taylor 65, Plum City/Elmwood 51

Brodhead 72, River Valley 52

Chequamegon 46, Boyceville 43

Columbus 63, Marshall 37

Cuba City 67, Galena, Ill. 63

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Cornell 24

Gillett 60, Gibraltar 36

Green Bay West 79, Chilton 74

Howards Grove 77, Milwaukee Languages 49

Kettle Moraine 91, Milwaukee North 33

Lancaster 47, River Ridge 46

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 71, Janesville Parker 65

NW Wis. Christian Home School 68, Laona-Wabeno 63

New Holstein 67, Sheboygan Christian 54

Niagara 58, Goodman-Pembine 34

Omro 98, Oneida Nation 59

Osseo-Fairchild 74, Augusta 37

Royall 59, Westby 40

Seneca 59, Riverdale 56

Sheboygan Falls 63, Southern Door 47

St Mary’s Springs 85, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60

Two Rivers 69, Algoma 38

Wausaukee 52, Sevastopol 39

Weston 49, New Lisbon 45

Whitehall 76, Independence 62

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Antigo 46

Xavier 81, Valders 31

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 69, Belmont 56

Argyle 73, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 37

Boyceville 43, Chequamegon 18

Brookwood 46, Seneca 36

Cadott 73, Flambeau 24

Darlington 45, Lancaster 37

Dodgeland 70, Hustisford 27

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Cornell 24

Edgar 53, Spencer 31

Greenwood 48, Abbotsford 47

Highland 45, Iowa-Grant 32

Horicon 47, Cambria-Friesland 41

Jefferson 56, Parkview 25

Ladysmith 66, Mellen 31

Lakeside Lutheran 70, Marshall 64

Mauston 51, Hillsboro 36

Messmer 66, Milwaukee Hamilton 20

Mishicot 48, Algoma 40

New Glarus 66, Lake Mills 64

Northland Pines 56, Goodman-Pembine 18

Northwood 66, Bayfield 14

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Heritage Christian 51

Poynette 72, Stratford 51

Pulaski 53, Luxemburg-Casco 39

Southwestern 53, Potosi 34

St. Mary 77, Lourdes Academy 41

Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Little Chute 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/