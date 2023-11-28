BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 87, Northland Lutheran 39
Ashwaubenon 81, D.C. Everest 60
Blair-Taylor 65, Plum City/Elmwood 51
Brodhead 72, River Valley 52
Chequamegon 46, Boyceville 43
Columbus 63, Marshall 37
Cuba City 67, Galena, Ill. 63
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Cornell 24
Gillett 60, Gibraltar 36
Green Bay West 79, Chilton 74
Howards Grove 77, Milwaukee Languages 49
Kettle Moraine 91, Milwaukee North 33
Lancaster 47, River Ridge 46
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 71, Janesville Parker 65
NW Wis. Christian Home School 68, Laona-Wabeno 63
New Holstein 67, Sheboygan Christian 54
Niagara 58, Goodman-Pembine 34
Omro 98, Oneida Nation 59
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Augusta 37
Royall 59, Westby 40
Seneca 59, Riverdale 56
Sheboygan Falls 63, Southern Door 47
St Mary’s Springs 85, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60
Two Rivers 69, Algoma 38
Wausaukee 52, Sevastopol 39
Weston 49, New Lisbon 45
Whitehall 76, Independence 62
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Antigo 46
Xavier 81, Valders 31
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 69, Belmont 56
Argyle 73, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 37
Boyceville 43, Chequamegon 18
Brookwood 46, Seneca 36
Cadott 73, Flambeau 24
Darlington 45, Lancaster 37
Dodgeland 70, Hustisford 27
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Cornell 24
Edgar 53, Spencer 31
Greenwood 48, Abbotsford 47
Highland 45, Iowa-Grant 32
Horicon 47, Cambria-Friesland 41
Jefferson 56, Parkview 25
Ladysmith 66, Mellen 31
Lakeside Lutheran 70, Marshall 64
Mauston 51, Hillsboro 36
Messmer 66, Milwaukee Hamilton 20
Mishicot 48, Algoma 40
New Glarus 66, Lake Mills 64
Northland Pines 56, Goodman-Pembine 18
Northwood 66, Bayfield 14
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Heritage Christian 51
Poynette 72, Stratford 51
Pulaski 53, Luxemburg-Casco 39
Southwestern 53, Potosi 34
St. Mary 77, Lourdes Academy 41
Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Little Chute 15
___
