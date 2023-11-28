For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team faced the Oregon Tradesmen on Friday and Saturday night at Marathon Park, winning both games.

Wausau won 4-2 Friday and won 5-2 on Saturday night to improve their season record to 14-5-0-0. The series sweep moves Wausau into second place in the Central Division of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL).

On Friday night, forward Dominick Bourdon netted the game’s first goal at 14:49 of the first period, which was assisted by Chase Chapman and Spencer Dahl, giving Wausau a 1-0 lead after one.

Connor Dvorak made it 2-0 at 7:21 of the second. Wausau extended its lead to 3-0 when Isaac Baker scored on a pretty goal assisted by Gabe Randel and John Kriz. Oregon would make the game interesting in the third as it netted a pair of goals to make it a one-goal game. Dominick Bourdon put the game away with an empty net goal at 19:14 for the Cyclones. Collin Lemanski was solid in net again after stopping 40 of 42 shots to earn his 11th win of the season.

The first period of Saturday’s game saw Jack Dawley and Gabe Randel each net goals for Wausau. Randel’s goal was his team-leading 12th of the season. Forward John Kriz then made it 3-0 just 17 seconds into the second period.

Oregon got back into the game after goals from Easton Simpson and Will Falconer. Wausau pushed the lead back to a two when captain Randel scored his second of the game at 4:11 of the final frame. The Cyclones would add a late empty net goal to make it a 5-2 win. Tanner Bonjernoor was dominant in goal as he picked up the win after he stopped 40 of 42 shots.

The Cyclones will play a two-game series in Tomah against the Wisconsin Woodsmen on Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

Wausau returns home next weekend. On Friday, Dec. 8 as the first 250 fans 21 plus receive a Cyclones Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Busch Light or the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Culvers on Dec. 9 as it will rain teddy bears after the first Cyclones goal. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. both nights at Marathon Park as the Cyclones take on the Wisconsin Woodsmen again.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.

