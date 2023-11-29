Wausau Pilot & Review

This week marks your last opportunity to send in photos of you with your trophy deer this year, for a shot at your share of hundreds of dollars in prizes from Wausau Pilot & Review and our sponsors.

Send us a photo of you and your deer along with your name, age, address (for prize purposes only), date you bagged your deer and any antler or location information you’d like to provide to advertising@wausaupilotandreview.com. On Dec. 6, we’ll draw winners at random to win and will feature the full list of entries on a special page.

Here’s what you could win:

Half-barrel party from Burks Bar (must be 21 to win)

$25 Burks Bar gift certificates (2 total)

$50 Angelo’s Pizza gift certificate

$80 gift certificate from The Mill Yard (4 total)

$50 gift certificate from The Crooked Queen

Golden Ticket pass ($150 value) from WOW

Laser tag passes and $15 Silver Tickets from WOW

Passes for Wausau Cyclones Hockey games

Winners will be notified Dec. 6 via email. Thanks to our sponsors for their support.

Like this: Like Loading...