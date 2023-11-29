Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East girls basketball team hung with undefeated New London throughout the game but couldn’t overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and lost 63-51 in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday at East High School.

Sydney Crawford made six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 25 points for the Lumberjacks, who fall to 2-2 this season.

Graysen Burger added eight points in the loss for Wausau East.

Shelby Glodowski had 25 points for New London, which improves to 4-0.

Wausau East hosts Green Bay East on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Bulldogs 63, Lumberjacks 51

New London 28 35 – 63

Wausau East 20 31 – 51

NEW LONDON (63): Jenna Handschke 1 2-2 4, Djunie Langel 2 0-0 4, Caitlin Stroesenreuther 1 0-1 2, Shaye Allen 1 0-0 2, Kenna Mix 3 0-0 6, Shelby Glodowski 11 3-3 25, Morgan Jones 0 0-0 0, Jensen Mix 4 6-9 15, Macy Reybrock 2 0-2 6. FG: 25. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 3 (24 2, 23 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-0.

WAUSAU EAST (51): Talia Schlindwein 0 0-0 0, Hailey Bass 0 0-0 0, Claire Coushman 2 3-4 7, Graysen Burger 3 2-3 8, Olivia Schjoneman 1 0-0 2, Nyasia Herrick 1 0-2 2, Sydney Crawford 7 5-7 25, Ollie Liss’s-Gravemade 1 1-2 3, Geneva Michlig 1 2-4 4. FG: 16. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 6 (Crawford 6). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-2.

