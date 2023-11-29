Some of the best young curlers in the state will be competing at the Wausau Curling Center this weekend, on the ice for a chance to represent Wisconsin at a national tournament.

According to event coordinator Jim Wendling, boy’s and girl’s teams from Wausau, Madison, Stevens Point, Rice Lake and Portage will be curling here Friday night and most of the day on Saturday. Admission is free and spectators are welcome.

The curling center is located at 1920 Curling Way in Wausau. See Wausaucurling.org for more information.

The National U18 curling championships will be held in Lafayette, Colo., in early January.

