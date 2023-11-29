Wausau Pilot & Review

NEW LONDON – Jesse Napgezek scored 18 points to lead four Wausau East players in double figures and the Lumberjacks pulled out a 74-60 win over New London in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at New London High School.

East outscored the Bulldogs by six points in the first half and eight in the second to earn the win and improve to 3-0 this season.

Brady Prihoda added 12 points, and Caden Werth and Jaydan Garrett each chipped in 11 points for the Lumberjacks in the victory.

Wausau East hosts Green Bay East for another nonconference game Saturday at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 74, Bulldogs 60

Wausau East 36 38 – 74

New London 30 30 – 60

WAUSAU EAST (74): Caden Werth 4-5 2-4 11, Jaydan Garrett 5-9 0-1 11, Jesse Napgezek 7-9 4-5 18, Isaac Rozwadowski 4-7 0-0 9, Jack Barthels 2-3 2-2 7, Brady Prihoda 5-8 2-5 12, Teddy Schlindwein 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 3-7 0-0 6. FG: 30-49. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 4-15 (Werth 1, Barthels 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Rozwadowski 1-4, Schlindwein 0-1, Cayley 0-1, Napgezek 0-2). Rebounds: 27 (Prihoda 8). Record: 3-0.

NEW LONDON (60): Statistics not provided. Record: 0-2.

