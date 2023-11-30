This week’s featured cocktail is a seasonal delight, blending the taste of pumpkin with the flavors of vanilla and cream. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Pumpkin Pie Martini

2 oz. Rumchata

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

Pumpkin puree

Nutmeg, to sprinkle on top

To create this drink, combine ingredients in a shaker, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Sprinkle with a dash of nutmeg or cinnamon, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.