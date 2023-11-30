MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds Wisconsinities they can harvest a holiday tree from a northern state forest.

Trees are available to be cut down in the Black River, Brule River, Flambeau River, Governor Earl Peshtigo River, Governor Knowles and Northern Highland-American Legion state forests.

Balsam firs are among the most sought-after species in the northern state forests. Various types of pines also find their way home with visitors.

People can get permits onsite at each property’s headquarters. The price can vary slightly from property to property, but the average cost is $5 per tree. Fresh evergreen boughs can also be harvested with a non-commercial forest products permit.

Holiday tree cutting is not offered at state parks, southern state forests and other DNR properties. However, many county forests allow non-commercial harvest of holiday trees, as does the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Contact the property where you’d like to cut a holiday tree before venturing out so you’re aware of harvesting guidelines.

Check the spongy moth quarantine map maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to ensure you don’t transport your tree out of a quarantined area.

Find more information about holiday tree cutting permits on the DNR’s Forest Products Permits webpage.

