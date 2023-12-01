SPRING ELECTION 2024

Damakant Jayshi

Wausau and Marathon County voters will choose new representatives in the spring, with the election picture just now beginning to emerge.

With the election four months away, Wausau’s incumbent mayor will seek another term with two challengers in the mix so far. Two Marathon County Supervisors so far will not run again.

Local elections will be held on Tuesday, April 2 and primary elections, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The deadline for filing a notice of non-candidacy is Dec. 22, while the deadline for filing candidacy papers is Tuesday, Jan. 2. These dates are applicable for all local elections in Wisconsin, including for offices in specific local municipalities and counties.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg announced her intent to seek a second term in July. First term Wausau City Council member, Doug Diny of Dist. 4, and resident Christopher Wood, have also announced their mayoral run. Wausau mayors serve four-year terms, while council members have two-year runs.

City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde told Wausau Pilot & Review that both Diny and Wood have filed their candidacy declaration papers, though Rosenberg has not.

If all three successfully complete their paperwork, there will be a citywide primary in Wausau on Feb. 20 to narrow the race to two, Bernarde said.

Wausau City Council Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson has also indicated he will seek another two-year term.

Bernarde said Wausau residents can only sign one nomination paper for each office, and that office must be in a district where the resident lives. Otherwise, the signature will be excluded. Residents can visit myvote.wi.gov to look up their district. This city page all the information about Wausau’s elections.

As of this writing, no incumbent on the Wausau City Council has filed papers of non-candidacy.

However, two Marathon County supervisors – Michelle Van Krey of Dist. 1 and Bruce Lamont of Dist. 36 – have filed their notice of non-candidacy.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood has already updated the county website with latest election related information. Trueblood told this newspaper that she has also uploaded a document, the Marathon County candidate tracker, which has all the information on incumbent supervisors and challengers. The page will be updated as new information becomes available, she said.

