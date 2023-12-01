The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 53, Belmont 31

Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45

Alma Center Lincoln 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Alma-Pepin 68, Independence 27

Amherst 57, Adams-Friendship 50

Appleton North 79, Hortonville 66

Ashland 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51

Athens 65, Newman Catholic 43

Beaver Dam 69, Watertown 49

Bloomer 70, Colfax 37

Boscobel 60, La Farge 54

Brillion 58, Roncalli 52

Brookfield Academy 87, Shorewood 51

Cadott 71, Lake Holcombe 65

Cameron 81, Barron 51

Cashton 71, Viroqua 57

Clintonville 45, Little Chute 41

Crandon 67, Goodman-Pembine 50

Cumberland 48, Spooner 37

Darlington 73, Platteville 66

Durand-Arkansaw 61, Fall Creek 31

Eastbrook Academy 65, Tenor-Veritas 54

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Spring Valley 49

Eau Claire North 78, Wisconsin Rapids 73

Edgar 66, Rib Lake 36

Faith Christian 48, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42

Florence 57, Elcho 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 89, Marinette 52

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 75, La Crosse Logan 64

Gilman 48, Cornell 44

Greendale 73, Wilmot 33

Highland 58, Fennimore 35

Hudson 53, Mahtomedi, Minn. 47

Ithaca 85, Riverdale 48

Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 65

Kee, Lansing, Iowa 56, De Soto 48

Kenosha Christian Life 74, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan), Ill. 31

Kewaunee 64, Gibraltar 48

Kickapoo 44, Wonewoc-Center 27

Kiel 71, Two Rivers 52

Ladysmith 77, St. Croix Falls 57

Lake Mills 70, Cambridge 39

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Marshall 33

Lena 61, Bowler 36

Lodi 57, Reedsburg Area 40

Lomira 72, North Fond du Lac 46

Luther 72, Bangor 50

Madison East 83, Madison La Follette 60

Madison Memorial 50, Middleton 34

Manitowoc 74, Green Bay East 14

Marion 50, Valley Christian 37

McFarland 73, Baraboo 54

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Blair-Taylor 67

Milwaukee South 85, Milwaukee Golda Meir 71

Milwaukee Vincent 79, Milwaukee Riverside University 56

Mishicot 48, Sevastopol 36

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Waterford 61

Nicolet 80, West Bend West 34

Northwestern 103, Hayward 64

Oconto 97, Sturgeon Bay 67

Omro 59, Campbellsport 43

Owen-Withee 56, Abbotsford 29

Pacelli 79, Weyauwega-Fremont 58

Pardeeville 69, Watertown Luther Prep 66

Phillips 66, Bayfield 39

Prentice 91, Butternut 29

Racine St. Catherine’s 65, Germantown 54

River Falls 56, La Crosse Central 39

River Ridge 64, Southwestern 51

Royall 59, Seneca 15

Sheboygan Falls 68, New Holstein 58

Sheboygan North 85, Milwaukee North 68

Shullsburg 72, Argyle 45

Slinger 71, Port Washington 64

Southern Door 65, Peshtigo 55

Spencer 67, Northland Lutheran 38

St Augustine 71, Cristo Rey 38

St. Mary 75, Winneconne 67

Stanley-Boyd 72, Colby 59

Stevens Point 74, Chippewa Falls 40

Suring 36, Rosholt 34

Three Lakes 55, Laona-Wabeno 50

University Lake 40, HAPA 34

Valders 65, Chilton 62

Verona 82, Madison West 44

Warren, Ill. 66, Benton 40

Waupaca 59, Menasha 53

Wayland 55, St Lawrence 39

West De Pere 76, Notre Dame 65

Westfield 44, Wild Rose 16

Whitefish Bay 61, Hartford 57

Whitehall 75, Eleva-Strum 54

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, St Mary’s Springs 67

Wisconsin Heights 50, Dodgeville 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDonell Central vs. Columbus Catholic, ppd.

Poynette vs. Waterloo, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 61, Madison Country Day 4

Beaver Dam 70, Milton 45

Belmont 68, Southwestern 44

Boscobel 69, Seneca 31

Brodhead 57, Clinton 25

Bruce 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 18

Cadott 78, Lake Holcombe 25

Cameron 71, Shell Lake 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Heritage Christian 44

Clintonville 37, Little Chute 35

Cochrane-Fountain City 43, Independence 31

Coleman 50, Hilbert 19

Colfax 52, Bloomer 30

Cuba City 73, Belleville 44

Darlington 42, Black Hawk 24

Deerfield 55, Johnson Creek 24

Denmark 57, Waupaca 46

Denmark 62, Random Lake 44

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Ellsworth 47

Edgerton 61, Big Foot 17

Edgewood 54, Reedsburg Area 34

Elk Mound 51, Baldwin-Woodville 39

Faith Christian 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 6

Fennimore 54, Highland 44

Frederic 37, Drummond 30

Gilman 67, Cornell 38

Grantsburg 55, Amery 53

Greenwood 56, Pacelli 49

Hartford 78, Whitefish Bay 55

Horicon 66, Hustisford 24

Hortonville 71, Appleton North 53

Iowa-Grant 52, River Valley 51

Jefferson 52, Delavan-Darien 34

Kewaskum 58, Campbellsport 23

La Crosse Logan 48, Richland Center 35

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Catholic Central 41

Lake Mills 51, Wisconsin Dells 37

Loyal 59, Thorp 35

Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 33

Marinette 46, Fox Valley Lutheran 36

Markesan 53, Montello 38

Marshall 55, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Mauston 71, New Lisbon 37

McDonell Central 73, Medford Area 27

McFarland 73, Baraboo 54

Milwaukee Hamilton 43, Milwaukee South 34

Monona Grove 65, Fort Atkinson 29

Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 36

New Glarus 68, Columbus 40

Nicolet 47, West Bend West 37

Northland Lutheran 36, Nekoosa 25

Northwood 42, Mellen 31

Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Bradford 31

Oakfield 62, Valley Christian 37

Oregon 43, Waunakee 33

Palmyra-Eagle 46, Williams Bay 39

Pardeeville 52, Fall River 41

Princeton 52, Rio 42

Randolph 71, Cambria-Friesland 33

Rib Lake 68, Flambeau 29

River Ridge 53, Riverdale 40

Saint Croix Central 61, Stanley-Boyd 19

Sauk Prairie 49, Mount Horeb 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 59, Manitowoc Lutheran 34

Sheboygan Christian 67, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 60

Slinger 62, Port Washington 40

St Augustine 36, Cristo Rey 20

Stoughton 50, Portage 13

Turner 47, Evansville 43

Turtle Lake 62, Prairie Farm 46

Wauzeka-Steuben 76, North Crawford 34

West Salem 75, La Crosse Central 57

Westfield 71, Sparta 32

Whitewater 56, Monroe 25

Williams Bay Faith Christian 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 6

Wrightstown 44, Freedom 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/