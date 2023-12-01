BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 53, Belmont 31
Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Alma-Pepin 68, Independence 27
Amherst 57, Adams-Friendship 50
Appleton North 79, Hortonville 66
Ashland 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51
Athens 65, Newman Catholic 43
Beaver Dam 69, Watertown 49
Bloomer 70, Colfax 37
Boscobel 60, La Farge 54
Brillion 58, Roncalli 52
Brookfield Academy 87, Shorewood 51
Cadott 71, Lake Holcombe 65
Cameron 81, Barron 51
Cashton 71, Viroqua 57
Clintonville 45, Little Chute 41
Crandon 67, Goodman-Pembine 50
Cumberland 48, Spooner 37
Darlington 73, Platteville 66
Durand-Arkansaw 61, Fall Creek 31
Eastbrook Academy 65, Tenor-Veritas 54
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Spring Valley 49
Eau Claire North 78, Wisconsin Rapids 73
Edgar 66, Rib Lake 36
Faith Christian 48, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42
Florence 57, Elcho 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 89, Marinette 52
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 75, La Crosse Logan 64
Gilman 48, Cornell 44
Greendale 73, Wilmot 33
Highland 58, Fennimore 35
Hudson 53, Mahtomedi, Minn. 47
Ithaca 85, Riverdale 48
Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 65
Kee, Lansing, Iowa 56, De Soto 48
Kenosha Christian Life 74, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan), Ill. 31
Kewaunee 64, Gibraltar 48
Kickapoo 44, Wonewoc-Center 27
Kiel 71, Two Rivers 52
Ladysmith 77, St. Croix Falls 57
Lake Mills 70, Cambridge 39
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Marshall 33
Lena 61, Bowler 36
Lodi 57, Reedsburg Area 40
Lomira 72, North Fond du Lac 46
Luther 72, Bangor 50
Madison East 83, Madison La Follette 60
Madison Memorial 50, Middleton 34
Manitowoc 74, Green Bay East 14
Marion 50, Valley Christian 37
McFarland 73, Baraboo 54
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Blair-Taylor 67
Milwaukee South 85, Milwaukee Golda Meir 71
Milwaukee Vincent 79, Milwaukee Riverside University 56
Mishicot 48, Sevastopol 36
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Waterford 61
Nicolet 80, West Bend West 34
Northwestern 103, Hayward 64
Oconto 97, Sturgeon Bay 67
Omro 59, Campbellsport 43
Owen-Withee 56, Abbotsford 29
Pacelli 79, Weyauwega-Fremont 58
Pardeeville 69, Watertown Luther Prep 66
Phillips 66, Bayfield 39
Prentice 91, Butternut 29
Racine St. Catherine’s 65, Germantown 54
River Falls 56, La Crosse Central 39
River Ridge 64, Southwestern 51
Royall 59, Seneca 15
Sheboygan Falls 68, New Holstein 58
Sheboygan North 85, Milwaukee North 68
Shullsburg 72, Argyle 45
Slinger 71, Port Washington 64
Southern Door 65, Peshtigo 55
Spencer 67, Northland Lutheran 38
St Augustine 71, Cristo Rey 38
St. Mary 75, Winneconne 67
Stanley-Boyd 72, Colby 59
Stevens Point 74, Chippewa Falls 40
Suring 36, Rosholt 34
Three Lakes 55, Laona-Wabeno 50
University Lake 40, HAPA 34
Valders 65, Chilton 62
Verona 82, Madison West 44
Warren, Ill. 66, Benton 40
Waupaca 59, Menasha 53
Wayland 55, St Lawrence 39
West De Pere 76, Notre Dame 65
Westfield 44, Wild Rose 16
Whitefish Bay 61, Hartford 57
Whitehall 75, Eleva-Strum 54
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, St Mary’s Springs 67
Wisconsin Heights 50, Dodgeville 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDonell Central vs. Columbus Catholic, ppd.
Poynette vs. Waterloo, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 61, Madison Country Day 4
Beaver Dam 70, Milton 45
Belmont 68, Southwestern 44
Boscobel 69, Seneca 31
Brodhead 57, Clinton 25
Bruce 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 18
Cadott 78, Lake Holcombe 25
Cameron 71, Shell Lake 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Heritage Christian 44
Clintonville 37, Little Chute 35
Cochrane-Fountain City 43, Independence 31
Coleman 50, Hilbert 19
Colfax 52, Bloomer 30
Cuba City 73, Belleville 44
Darlington 42, Black Hawk 24
Deerfield 55, Johnson Creek 24
Denmark 57, Waupaca 46
Denmark 62, Random Lake 44
Durand-Arkansaw 60, Ellsworth 47
Edgerton 61, Big Foot 17
Edgewood 54, Reedsburg Area 34
Elk Mound 51, Baldwin-Woodville 39
Faith Christian 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 6
Fennimore 54, Highland 44
Frederic 37, Drummond 30
Gilman 67, Cornell 38
Grantsburg 55, Amery 53
Greenwood 56, Pacelli 49
Hartford 78, Whitefish Bay 55
Horicon 66, Hustisford 24
Hortonville 71, Appleton North 53
Iowa-Grant 52, River Valley 51
Jefferson 52, Delavan-Darien 34
Kewaskum 58, Campbellsport 23
La Crosse Logan 48, Richland Center 35
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Catholic Central 41
Lake Mills 51, Wisconsin Dells 37
Loyal 59, Thorp 35
Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 33
Marinette 46, Fox Valley Lutheran 36
Markesan 53, Montello 38
Marshall 55, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Mauston 71, New Lisbon 37
McDonell Central 73, Medford Area 27
McFarland 73, Baraboo 54
Milwaukee Hamilton 43, Milwaukee South 34
Monona Grove 65, Fort Atkinson 29
Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 36
New Glarus 68, Columbus 40
Nicolet 47, West Bend West 37
Northland Lutheran 36, Nekoosa 25
Northwood 42, Mellen 31
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Bradford 31
Oakfield 62, Valley Christian 37
Oregon 43, Waunakee 33
Palmyra-Eagle 46, Williams Bay 39
Pardeeville 52, Fall River 41
Princeton 52, Rio 42
Randolph 71, Cambria-Friesland 33
Rib Lake 68, Flambeau 29
River Ridge 53, Riverdale 40
Saint Croix Central 61, Stanley-Boyd 19
Sauk Prairie 49, Mount Horeb 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 59, Manitowoc Lutheran 34
Sheboygan Christian 67, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 60
Slinger 62, Port Washington 40
St Augustine 36, Cristo Rey 20
Stoughton 50, Portage 13
Turner 47, Evansville 43
Turtle Lake 62, Prairie Farm 46
Wauzeka-Steuben 76, North Crawford 34
West Salem 75, La Crosse Central 57
Westfield 71, Sparta 32
Whitewater 56, Monroe 25
Williams Bay Faith Christian 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 6
Wrightstown 44, Freedom 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/