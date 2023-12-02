Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Eau Claire Memorial outscored D.C. Everest by seven points in each half and earned a 75-61 win in a nonconference boys basketball game Friday night at D.C. Everest High School.

Cohen Priebe had 19 points, Owen Soehl scored 14 and Casey Stuedemann added 13 for the Evergreens, who fall to 1-3 this season.

D.C. Everest opens its Wisconsin Valley Conference season at Wausau East on Friday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game begins at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Old Abes 75, Evergreens 61

Eau Claire Memorial 33 42 – 75

D.C. Everest 26 35 – 61

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL (75): Statistics not provided. Record: 3-0.

D.C. EVEREST (61): Colin Ebersold 1-2 0-0 2, Xavier Edwards 0-2 0-1 0, Cade Felch 2-5 0-0 6, Zekhari Jones 3-4 1-1 7, Cohen Priebe 7-21 2-3 19, Owen Soehl 6-9 0-0 14, Casey Stuedemann 5-6 3-4 17. FG: 24-49. FT: 6-9. 3-pointers: 7-17 (Priebe 3-9, Soehl 2-2, Felch 2-5, Jones 0-1). Record: 1-3.

