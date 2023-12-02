Wausau Pilot & Review

BROOKFIELD – Milwaukee Marquette scored three times in the third period to bust open a scoreless game and defeat D.C. Everest 3-0 in a nonconference boys hockey game Friday night at Eble Ice Arena.

D.C. Everest was outshot by Marquette (2-0) 29-13 in the loss as it drops to 2-2 this season.

Gavin Smith made 26 saves in goal for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will play Waukesha on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hilltoppers 3, Evergreens 0

D.C. Everest 0 0 0 – 0

Milwaukee Marquette 0 0 3 – 3

Third period: 1. MM, Jude Wallace (Keegan Kowalke), 0:37; 2. MM, Benjamin Elgersma (Ollie Fetherston), 1:35; 3. MM, Justin Siclovan (James Sortino), 9:09.

Saves: DC, Gavin Smith 23; MM, Mack Langermann 13.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-2; Milwaukee Marquette 2-0.

