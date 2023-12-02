BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 69, Madison Country Day 34
Altoona 63, Ellsworth 55
Appleton East 61, Fond du Lac 57
Aquinas 73, Regis 57
Assumption 61, Phillips 53
Baldwin-Woodville 55, Amery 45
Belleville 66, Cuba City 58
Belmont 64, Monticello 50
Beloit Memorial 81, Milw. Washington 24
Birchwood 43, Shell Lake 42
Black River Falls 55, Independence 27
Brodhead 58, Turner 43
Burlington 57, Brookfield Central 55
Cameron 73, Bruce 52
Catholic Central 46, University Lake 28
Deerfield 72, Johnson Creek 28
Dodgeland 57, Lourdes Academy 51
Drummond 58, Siren 40
Durand-Arkansaw 46, Neillsville 31
Eau Claire Memorial 75, D.C. Everest 61
Edgerton 83, Evansville 39
Edgewood 76, Portage 59
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 69, Elcho 23
Elkhorn Area 77, Monroe 68
Fall River 63, Pardeeville 61
Florence 35, Niagara 25
Fox Valley Lutheran 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63
Freedom 77, Wrightstown 61
Glenwood City 54, Alma-Pepin 41
Grafton 87, West Bend East 65
Heritage Christian 71, University School of Milwaukee 38
Hilbert 58, Central Wisconsin Christian 54
Homestead 90, Cedarburg 63
Horicon 49, Hustisford 45
Howards Grove 56, Sheboygan Christian 46
Kenosha Tremper 52, Racine Horlick 37
Kettle Moraine 72, Waukesha South 47
Kiel 58, Wautoma 47
Kimberly 74, Neenah 52
Lakeland 57, Medford Area 53
Lena 56, Stockbridge 32
Luck 75, New Auburn 68
Luxemburg-Casco 58, Oconto Falls 55
Marathon 66, Chequamegon 35
Marquette 94, Milwaukee Juneau 81
Marshfield 68, Holmen 59
McFarland 75, Sauk Prairie 61
Menasha 54, Green Bay Southwest 52
Menomonie 54, La Crosse Logan 52
Milw. King 48, Brookfield East 46
Milwaukee Arts 41, HAPA 40
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59, Badger 46
Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 52
Milwaukee Science 101, Columbus 34
Mineral Point 73, New Glarus 49
Montello 74, Markesan 63
Mosinee 88, Merrill 53
Mukwonago 68, Waukesha North 65
Muskego 57, Catholic Memorial 27
New Richmond 73, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 38
North Crawford 65, Westby 64
Northland Pines 63, Tomahawk 24
Oak Creek 81, Kenosha Bradford 70
Oakfield 68, Valley Christian 34
Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 50
Osceola 58, Saint Croix Central 56
Oshkosh North 67, Kaukauna 64
Oshkosh West 76, Appleton West 50
Osseo-Fairchild 80, Plum City/Elmwood 45
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Williams Bay 39
Pius XI Catholic 75, Wauwatosa East 60
Potosi 78, Lancaster 44
Poynette 61, Parkview 59
Prescott 65, Somerset 62
Princeton 67, Rio 29
Pulaski 62, Shawano 50
Racine Park 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Randolph 72, Cambria-Friesland 39
Reedsville 66, Random Lake 28
Rhinelander 56, Antigo 34
Rib Lake 62, Pittsville 52
Saint Francis 58, Messmer 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Kewaskum 46
Sheboygan South 78, New Holstein 41
Solon Springs 111, Mercer 12
Sparta 76, Mauston 68
Stoughton 74, Reedsburg Area 40
Stratford 62, Prentice 45
Thorp 56, Loyal 50
Union Grove 70, Milwaukee Reagan 55
Waupaca 74, Denmark 66
West Salem 101, Tomah 59
Westfield 60, Tri-County 27
Whitewater 62, Delavan-Darien 47
Winter 103, Lac Courte Oreilles 67
Wisconsin Dells 65, Ripon 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Arrowhead 67
Xavier 75, Green Bay Preble 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma-Pepin 54, Spring Valley 34
Almond-Bancroft 48, Wild Rose 46
Altoona 45, Osceola 28
Appleton East 74, Fond du Lac 58
Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 52
Arcadia 51, Westby 38
Ashland 51, Cumberland 31
Assumption 60, Phillips 53
Athens 63, Newman Catholic 47
Auburndale 35, Abbotsford 28
Bangor 78, New Lisbon 33
Barneveld 61, Potosi 21
Barron 63, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Beloit Memorial 81, Grafton 44
Black River Falls 35, Viroqua 31
Blair-Taylor 52, Augusta 36
Bonduel 72, Menominee Indian 57
Bowler 53, Marion 14
Brookfield East 61, Menomonee Falls 46
Brookwood 52, Necedah 48
Cashton 57, Hillsboro 43
Catholic Memorial 55, Muskego 47
Chilton 57, Brillion 55, OT
Coleman 54, Wausaukee 34
Crivitz 37, Gillett 30
Cudahy 89, Whitnall 7
De Pere 76, Green Bay Preble 40
Dodgeville 53, Lancaster 50, OT
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46, Alma Center Lincoln 30
Edgar 47, Rib Lake 34
Elkhorn Area 75, Monroe 5
Franklin 71, Racine Case 59
Gibraltar 34, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 33
Gresham Community 70, Northland Lutheran 38
Hamilton 54, Wauwatosa West 43
Hayward 67, Spooner 16
Homestead 61, Cedarburg 33
Howards Grove 70, Ozaukee 49
Hudson 53, Eau Claire Memorial 36
Hurley 44, Butternut 40
Janesville Craig 52, Sun Prairie West 45
Kaukauna 70, Oshkosh North 56
Kenosha St Joseph 69, Racine St. Catherine’s 42
Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Horlick 50
Kewaskum 56, Berlin 42
Kewaunee 50, Mishicot 41
Kickapoo 51, De Soto 25
La Farge 57, Ithaca 45
Laconia 97, Mayville 12
Lake Country Lutheran 41, Martin Luther 33
Lakeland 63, Medford Area 32
Laona-Wabeno 67, Three Lakes 25
Luther 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 18
Madison Memorial 69, Madison La Follette 65
Manawa 63, Iola-Scandinavia 33
Manitowoc 59, Bay Port 53
Marathon 60, Chequamegon 18
Marshfield 59, La Crosse Central 47
Melrose-Mindoro 62, Eleva-Strum 38
Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 42
Mercer 39, Solon Springs 35
Middleton 59, Madison West 30
Milwaukee DSHA 70, Milw. King 38
Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Milwaukee Reagan 43
Milwaukee Lutheran 42, Greenfield 26
Mukwonago 66, Waukesha North 30
Neenah 68, Kimberly 67, OT
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 53
New Berlin West 73, Brown Deer 59
New London 63, Wisconsin Rapids 51
Niagara 60, St Thomas Aquinas 17
North Fond du Lac 82, Campbellsport 23
Northland Pines 41, Tomahawk 14
Northwestern 50, Ladysmith 38
Notre Dame 103, Sheboygan North 25
Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha West 45
Oconto 45, Algoma 32
Omro 58, St Mary’s Springs 53
Oneida Nation 49, Suring 38
Oshkosh West 72, Appleton West 35
Pacelli 56, Port Edwards 12
Pittsville 51, Rosholt 21
Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 32
Platteville 63, Prairie du Chien 52
Prairie 60, Dominican 38
Pulaski 57, Sheboygan South 50
Racine Park 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Random Lake 63, Reedsville 43
Rhinelander 66, Antigo 45
Rice Lake 72, Chippewa Falls 21
River Falls 52, New Richmond 38
Roncalli 51, Kiel 46
Royall 57, Wonewoc-Center 40
Sevastopol 19, Southern Door 7
Sheboygan Falls 61, New Holstein 23
Shell Lake 63, Birchwood 20
Shoreland Lutheran 53, Waterford 48
Shorewood 56, South Milwaukee 52
South Shore 71, Mellen 35
St Thomas More 61, Racine Lutheran 12
St. Croix Falls 65, Cameron 56
Stevens Point 71, Holmen 46
Stratford 53, Prentice 32
Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 29
Tomah 54, Adams-Friendship 40
Valders 64, Two Rivers 28
Verona 78, Janesville Parker 22
Watertown Luther Prep 52, Saint Francis 25
Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Wautoma 55, Ripon 51
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield Central 42
West Allis Hale 55, Milwaukee Golda Meir 53, OT
West De Pere 76, Green Bay East 18
Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Amherst 32
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54, Lomira 34
Winneconne 51, Plymouth 43
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Shiocton 62
Xavier 57, Seymour 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tri-County vs. Tigerton, ccd.
Weston vs. Seneca, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/