The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 69, Madison Country Day 34

Altoona 63, Ellsworth 55

Appleton East 61, Fond du Lac 57

Aquinas 73, Regis 57

Assumption 61, Phillips 53

Baldwin-Woodville 55, Amery 45

Belleville 66, Cuba City 58

Belmont 64, Monticello 50

Beloit Memorial 81, Milw. Washington 24

Birchwood 43, Shell Lake 42

Black River Falls 55, Independence 27

Brodhead 58, Turner 43

Burlington 57, Brookfield Central 55

Cameron 73, Bruce 52

Catholic Central 46, University Lake 28

Deerfield 72, Johnson Creek 28

Dodgeland 57, Lourdes Academy 51

Drummond 58, Siren 40

Durand-Arkansaw 46, Neillsville 31

Eau Claire Memorial 75, D.C. Everest 61

Edgerton 83, Evansville 39

Edgewood 76, Portage 59

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 69, Elcho 23

Elkhorn Area 77, Monroe 68

Fall River 63, Pardeeville 61

Florence 35, Niagara 25

Fox Valley Lutheran 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63

Freedom 77, Wrightstown 61

Glenwood City 54, Alma-Pepin 41

Grafton 87, West Bend East 65

Heritage Christian 71, University School of Milwaukee 38

Hilbert 58, Central Wisconsin Christian 54

Homestead 90, Cedarburg 63

Horicon 49, Hustisford 45

Howards Grove 56, Sheboygan Christian 46

Kenosha Tremper 52, Racine Horlick 37

Kettle Moraine 72, Waukesha South 47

Kiel 58, Wautoma 47

Kimberly 74, Neenah 52

Lakeland 57, Medford Area 53

Lena 56, Stockbridge 32

Luck 75, New Auburn 68

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Oconto Falls 55

Marathon 66, Chequamegon 35

Marquette 94, Milwaukee Juneau 81

Marshfield 68, Holmen 59

McFarland 75, Sauk Prairie 61

Menasha 54, Green Bay Southwest 52

Menomonie 54, La Crosse Logan 52

Milw. King 48, Brookfield East 46

Milwaukee Arts 41, HAPA 40

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59, Badger 46

Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 52

Milwaukee Science 101, Columbus 34

Mineral Point 73, New Glarus 49

Montello 74, Markesan 63

Mosinee 88, Merrill 53

Mukwonago 68, Waukesha North 65

Muskego 57, Catholic Memorial 27

New Richmond 73, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 38

North Crawford 65, Westby 64

Northland Pines 63, Tomahawk 24

Oak Creek 81, Kenosha Bradford 70

Oakfield 68, Valley Christian 34

Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 50

Osceola 58, Saint Croix Central 56

Oshkosh North 67, Kaukauna 64

Oshkosh West 76, Appleton West 50

Osseo-Fairchild 80, Plum City/Elmwood 45

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Williams Bay 39

Pius XI Catholic 75, Wauwatosa East 60

Potosi 78, Lancaster 44

Poynette 61, Parkview 59

Prescott 65, Somerset 62

Princeton 67, Rio 29

Pulaski 62, Shawano 50

Racine Park 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 53

Randolph 72, Cambria-Friesland 39

Reedsville 66, Random Lake 28

Rhinelander 56, Antigo 34

Rib Lake 62, Pittsville 52

Saint Francis 58, Messmer 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Kewaskum 46

Sheboygan South 78, New Holstein 41

Solon Springs 111, Mercer 12

Sparta 76, Mauston 68

Stoughton 74, Reedsburg Area 40

Stratford 62, Prentice 45

Thorp 56, Loyal 50

Union Grove 70, Milwaukee Reagan 55

Waupaca 74, Denmark 66

West Salem 101, Tomah 59

Westfield 60, Tri-County 27

Whitewater 62, Delavan-Darien 47

Winter 103, Lac Courte Oreilles 67

Wisconsin Dells 65, Ripon 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Arrowhead 67

Xavier 75, Green Bay Preble 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma-Pepin 54, Spring Valley 34

Almond-Bancroft 48, Wild Rose 46

Altoona 45, Osceola 28

Appleton East 74, Fond du Lac 58

Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 52

Arcadia 51, Westby 38

Ashland 51, Cumberland 31

Assumption 60, Phillips 53

Athens 63, Newman Catholic 47

Auburndale 35, Abbotsford 28

Bangor 78, New Lisbon 33

Barneveld 61, Potosi 21

Barron 63, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

Beloit Memorial 81, Grafton 44

Black River Falls 35, Viroqua 31

Blair-Taylor 52, Augusta 36

Bonduel 72, Menominee Indian 57

Bowler 53, Marion 14

Brookfield East 61, Menomonee Falls 46

Brookwood 52, Necedah 48

Cashton 57, Hillsboro 43

Catholic Memorial 55, Muskego 47

Chilton 57, Brillion 55, OT

Coleman 54, Wausaukee 34

Crivitz 37, Gillett 30

Cudahy 89, Whitnall 7

De Pere 76, Green Bay Preble 40

Dodgeville 53, Lancaster 50, OT

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46, Alma Center Lincoln 30

Edgar 47, Rib Lake 34

Elkhorn Area 75, Monroe 5

Franklin 71, Racine Case 59

Gibraltar 34, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 33

Gresham Community 70, Northland Lutheran 38

Hamilton 54, Wauwatosa West 43

Hayward 67, Spooner 16

Homestead 61, Cedarburg 33

Howards Grove 70, Ozaukee 49

Hudson 53, Eau Claire Memorial 36

Hurley 44, Butternut 40

Janesville Craig 52, Sun Prairie West 45

Kaukauna 70, Oshkosh North 56

Kenosha St Joseph 69, Racine St. Catherine’s 42

Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Horlick 50

Kewaskum 56, Berlin 42

Kewaunee 50, Mishicot 41

Kickapoo 51, De Soto 25

La Farge 57, Ithaca 45

Laconia 97, Mayville 12

Lake Country Lutheran 41, Martin Luther 33

Lakeland 63, Medford Area 32

Laona-Wabeno 67, Three Lakes 25

Luther 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 18

Madison Memorial 69, Madison La Follette 65

Manawa 63, Iola-Scandinavia 33

Manitowoc 59, Bay Port 53

Marathon 60, Chequamegon 18

Marshfield 59, La Crosse Central 47

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Eleva-Strum 38

Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 42

Mercer 39, Solon Springs 35

Middleton 59, Madison West 30

Milwaukee DSHA 70, Milw. King 38

Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Milwaukee Reagan 43

Milwaukee Lutheran 42, Greenfield 26

Mukwonago 66, Waukesha North 30

Neenah 68, Kimberly 67, OT

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 53

New Berlin West 73, Brown Deer 59

New London 63, Wisconsin Rapids 51

Niagara 60, St Thomas Aquinas 17

North Fond du Lac 82, Campbellsport 23

Northland Pines 41, Tomahawk 14

Northwestern 50, Ladysmith 38

Notre Dame 103, Sheboygan North 25

Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha West 45

Oconto 45, Algoma 32

Omro 58, St Mary’s Springs 53

Oneida Nation 49, Suring 38

Oshkosh West 72, Appleton West 35

Pacelli 56, Port Edwards 12

Pittsville 51, Rosholt 21

Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 32

Platteville 63, Prairie du Chien 52

Prairie 60, Dominican 38

Pulaski 57, Sheboygan South 50

Racine Park 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 53

Random Lake 63, Reedsville 43

Rhinelander 66, Antigo 45

Rice Lake 72, Chippewa Falls 21

River Falls 52, New Richmond 38

Roncalli 51, Kiel 46

Royall 57, Wonewoc-Center 40

Sevastopol 19, Southern Door 7

Sheboygan Falls 61, New Holstein 23

Shell Lake 63, Birchwood 20

Shoreland Lutheran 53, Waterford 48

Shorewood 56, South Milwaukee 52

South Shore 71, Mellen 35

St Thomas More 61, Racine Lutheran 12

St. Croix Falls 65, Cameron 56

Stevens Point 71, Holmen 46

Stratford 53, Prentice 32

Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 29

Tomah 54, Adams-Friendship 40

Valders 64, Two Rivers 28

Verona 78, Janesville Parker 22

Watertown Luther Prep 52, Saint Francis 25

Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Wautoma 55, Ripon 51

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield Central 42

West Allis Hale 55, Milwaukee Golda Meir 53, OT

West De Pere 76, Green Bay East 18

Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Amherst 32

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54, Lomira 34

Winneconne 51, Plymouth 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Shiocton 62

Xavier 57, Seymour 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tri-County vs. Tigerton, ccd.

Weston vs. Seneca, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/