Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. East southeast wind around 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday

Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

