WESTON – Michaela Gerum had a hat trick and an assist as the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team blasted the Madison Metro Lynx 7-1 on Saturday at Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Julia DeByle, Tristan Wicklund, Madeline Kelter and Ava Whitmore each added goals for the Storm, who are now 4-0 this season.

Claire Calmes saved 19 of the 20 shots she saw in goal for the Storm.

Central Wisconsin will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the University School of Milwaukee Invitational.

Storm 7, Lynx 1

Madison Metro 1 0 0 – 1

Central Wisconsin 1 3 3 – 7

First period: 1. M, Emma Stebbeds, 6:08; 2. CW, Julia DeByle (Michaela Gerum), 13:44.

Second period: 3. CW, Tristan Wicklund (Ava Whitmore), 7:41; 4. CW, Madeline Kelter (Isabelle Janke), 9:00; 5. CW, Gerum (Sophia Bohlin, Ava Rode), 12:17.

Third period: 6. CW, Whitmore (Jayden Yirkovsky), 5:20; 7. CW, Gerum (Yirkovsky, Rode), 8:05; 8. CW, Gerum, sh., 11:28.

Saves: M, Addy Buzzell 37; CW, Claire Calmes 19.

Records: Madison Metro 1-2; Central Wisconsin 4-0.

