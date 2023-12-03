Wausau Pilot & Review

WATERTOWN – D.C. Everest had eight wrestlers earn top-four finishes and won the team title at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday at Watertown High School.

The Evergreens finished with 447 points, just four ahead of second-place Hartford.

Easton Cooper won the 126-pound and Deakin Trotzer took first at 144 pounds to earn individual titles for D.C. Everest.

Tyler Modjewski finished second at 132 pounds, Carson Kempf was second at 150 and Niko Kleinschmidt was the runner-up at 175, and Jordan Danens (106), Daytona Pagel (190) and Oscar Latendresse (285) each finished fourth for the Evergreens.

Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble

Dec. 2, at Watertown High School

Team scores: 1. D.C. Everest 447; 2. Hartford 443; 3. Watertown 419; 4. Mineral Point 417; 5. New London 351; 6. Middleton 335; 7. Pewaukee 321; 8. Winneconne 304; 9. Whitewater 285; 10. Two Rivers 274; 11. Verona 239; 12. Waukesha North 226; 13. Westosha Central 205; 14. Ozaukee 177; 15. Lake Geneva Badger 173; 16. Horicon 120; 17. Madison La Follette 34.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com.

