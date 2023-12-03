Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters across the state that additional deer harvest opportunities are available this fall and winter.

Opportunities include:

Muzzleloader season – Nov. 27 – Dec. 6

Statewide Antlerless-Only Hunt – Dec. 7-10

Antlerless-Only Holiday Hunt – Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2024, in select Farmland Zone units

Hunters may use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorization during any of these hunts, but the authorization must be used in the zone, county and land type designated on the harvest authorization. Only antlerless deer may be harvested during the statewide antlerless-only hunt and antlerless-only holiday hunt, regardless of weapon type.

Archery and crossbow seasons remain open statewide through Jan. 7, 2024, and extend until Jan. 31, 2024, in metro subunits and in deer management units with extended archery and crossbow seasons.

Hunters are encouraged to double-check the regulations for information on the hunting seasons offered in their area.

Deer Harvest Registration

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered. The fastest and most convenient way to register your deer is through the GameReg system. The system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions. The unique harvest authorization number associated with each permit is required.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of deer in Wisconsin.

Hunter Resources

The DNR also reminds hunters of online resources available on the DNR’s Hunter Resources webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours and other useful resources, the public can find a list of public lands open to hunting using the Public Access Lands webpage.

Hunter Safety

It’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following the TAB-K firearm safety rules:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B – Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K – Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

Additionally, any time a firearm deer season is taking place, at least 50% of all hunters’ clothing above the waist must be blaze orange or pink. This requirement includes archery hunters and small game hunters. Waterfowl hunters are exempt from this rule.

Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey Remains Open

The Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey will remain open until all deer seasons have ended. Wildlife managers ask hunters to submit a report of what they observe during their time in the field. This information provides valuable data to improve population estimates for Wisconsin’s deer herd and other species.

