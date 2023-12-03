The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received an application requesting a new specialty license plate from the International Crane Foundation. This organization works worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds and flyways on which they depend.

A $25 donation for the foundation will be collected at issuance and at the annual registration. This annual donation will be in addition to the regular registration fees and one-time issuance fee.

To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through December 29, 2023.

The public comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status. Full information on the application process is available here.

A complete list of the 53 specialty plates currently offered is available at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.

Specialty plates and regular plates can be ordered and renewed online at wisconsindmv.gov.

