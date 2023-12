Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Snow showers, mainly before noon. High near 33. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light north wind.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...