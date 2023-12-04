WAUSAU – Curlers from Wausau, Stevens Point, Poynette and Portage won the U18 curling competition at the Wausau Curling Center this weekend, earning the right to represent Wisconsin at the national U18 tournament in Lafayette, Colorado, next month. Team Wendling, girls winners. From left Ella Wendling (skip), Savannah Koch ( third), Emily Rubenzer ( second), Adriana Fisher (lead).

In the girl’s meet, the team of Ella Wendling and Adriana Fisher of Wausau, Savannah Koch (Poynette) and Emily Rubenzer (Stevens Point) went undefeated in pool play to win the tournament.

On the boy’s side, the team of Matthew Lannoye and Brody Welchman from Poynette, along with Ethan Macomber of Portage and Joey Dobbs of Stevens Point, also went undefeated to win.

A total of three girl’s teams and five boys’ teams entered and competed Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday morning. Jim Wendling, curling coach at Wausau West H.S., coordinated the event.

