Wausau Pilot & Review

A newly-released mobile app is now available for Wausau Pilot & Review readers, a free download for both iOS and Android devices.

The new app offers readers a more streamlined experience with fewer popups and ads. Click on the events tab to access the area’s most comprehensive calendar for music, comedy, markets and other happenings in the greater Wausau area. Submit your event by following the link on this page. Users can also choose to receive notifications for breaking news, weather, and more.

Download the new app by searching for “Wausau Pilot” in the app store, or update your existing app for the latest version. The app is free – and so is our news, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and donors.

Have a suggestion? Your feedback is welcome, too! Submit your comments on this form. Thanks for being a Wausau Pilot reader!

