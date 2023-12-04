Wausau Pilot & Review
Today
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A chance of flurries between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of flurries before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.