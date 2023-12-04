Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A chance of flurries between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of flurries before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Like this: Like Loading...