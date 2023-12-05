Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jared Plautz and Bailee Ploeger announce the birth of their daughter Luella Gloria, born at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 29, 2023. Luella weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

Jesse Spoehr and Linsey Stahel announce the birth of their daughter Veda Marion, born at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 1, 2023. Veda weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Kenyada Joiner and Tiffany Stone announce the birth of their daughter Liliana Lavina, born at 5:42 p.m. Nov. 29, 2023. Liliana weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Caleb Baumann and Alissa Zaucha announce the birth of their son Wyatt James, born at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 29, 2023. Wyatt weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Ryan and Allison Menebroeker announce the birth of their daughter Stella Noel, born at 2:34 a.m. Dec. 1, 2023. Stella weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

