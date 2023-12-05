For Wausau Pilot & Review

TOMAH – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Wisconsin Woodsmen on Friday and Saturday night at Tomah Ice Center.

Wausau won 4-3 on Friday and won 4-1 on Saturday night to improve their season record to 16-5-0-0, gives them an eight-game winning streak, and moves the Cyclones to within three points of first-place West Bend in the Central Division of the North American 3 Hockey League.

Friday night’s contest started slow off as neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening period. Tomah scored the game’s first goal at 12:38 of the second when Hunter Nelson netted his 11th on the season. Wausau answered back just two minutes later when Ricky Nelson scored his seventh of the season to make it a 1-1 game.

After a relatively quiet first 40 minutes, the last 20 would prove to be anything but. Wausau opened the high-scoring third period with goals from Nelson and Jack Dawley to give the Cyclones a 3-1 lead.

Tomah came roaring back with two goals of their own at 11:00 and 12:57 to make it a 3-3 game. As the Cyclones have done so many times during their current win streak, they didn’t flinch and took the lead for good at 15:37 after defenseman Dylan Chapman netted his fifth goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Dawley and Dvorak. Collin Lemanski was solid in net again after stopping 35 of 38 shots to earn his league leading 12th win of the season.

On Saturday night Wausau looked to sweep the Woodsmen and extend their win streak to eight games. The first period saw forward Antonio Gomez get things started with his 10th goal of the season to give Wausau a 1-0 lead.

Wausau opened things up in the second period as defenseman Isaac Baker and Easton Plachetka each netted goals. Tomah scored at 2:11 with a goal from Nicholas O’Brien, but that would be as close as they would get as forward John Kriz put the game away in the third period with his 10th of the season to give the Cyclones a 4-1 win. Goalie Tanner Bonjernoor earned the win after stopping 22 of 23 shots.

