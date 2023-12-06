The Grand Theater will begin offering digital tickets in 2024.

The Grand says it’s a simple, secure and easy-to-use process managed directly by The Grand through its ticketing system and your Grand Theater account.

Starting Jan. 2, 2024, Digital-True Ticket will be the default delivery method when ordering online. If customers prefer printed tickets mailed or for pick-up, customers must change their delivery method during checkout.

Access your digital tickets at wallet.grandtheater.org on your mobile browser using your Grand Theater account information. Unsure of your information? Make sure everything is up to date HERE.

View your digital tickets shortly after purchasing to ensure accuracy, then present the dynamic QR code for scanning at the show. Note: Screenshots and printed copies will not be accepted at the door.

Easily send (“share”) tickets you purchased with friends and family. TIP: Share in advance so your recipient has time to register a Grand Theater account if they don’t already have one, or to update their account password and contact information.

All digital tickets are tracked through The Grand’s system. If you experience any problems with your digital tickets as you enter the show, staff at the ticket booth in the Great Hall will help.

To learn more about digital ticketing, view an instructional video, or visit this website.