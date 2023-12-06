Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The high-flying Wausau East boys basketball team won its fifth-straight game to start the season as it picked up a nonconference road win over Rhinelander 82-63 on Tuesday night at Rhinelander High School.

The Lumberjacks (5-0) cruised out to a 48-26 lead by halftime and were able to hold off Rhinelander (2-1) in the second half to keep their winning streak intact.

Jesse Napgezek scored 22 points and Caden Werth made three of Wausau East’s nine 3-pointers to add 17 points in the victory.

Wausau East, which is averaging 88 points per game during its streak, will open Wisconsin Valley Conference action Friday at home against D.C. Everest as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game starts at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Lumberjacks 82, Hodags 63

Wausau East 48 34 – 82

Rhinelander 26 37 – 63

WAUSAU EAST (82): Caden Werth 5-11 4-4 17, Jaydan Garrett 4-6 3-3 13, Jesse Napgezek 5-12 12-17 22, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-1 4-5 7, Jack Barthels 4-6 0-0 10, Brady Prihoda 3-3 2-2 8, Teddy Schlindwein 0-1 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 2-6 0-0 5. FG: 24-46. FT: 25-31. 3-pointers: 9-18 (Werth 3-6, Garrett 2-3, Barthels 2-4, Rozwadowski 1-1, Cayley 1-1, Napgezek 0-2, Schlindwein 0-1). Rebounds: 27 (Cayley 8). Record: 5-0.

RHINELANDER (63): Statistics not provided. Record: 2-1.

