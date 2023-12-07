By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Felony charges have been filed against the father and stepmother of a Wausau teenager who nearly died after years of alleged starvation and neglect, court documents show.

Formal charges were filed Thursday, Dec. 7 against Tristan and Brittany Hull, who have been jailed since early November as the investigation progressed. Both parents face charges of chronic neglect of a child where the consequence is bodily harm and intentional physical abuse of a child. Each is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday reads like the script of a horror movie.

An investigation began Oct. 15 when rescue crews were dispatched to the couple’s Rib Mountain home for a medical emergency. Police say Tristan Hull called 911 to report that his daughter had consumed a protein drink and began to gargle and shake and could not swallow, before stiffening and becoming unresponsive. EMS workers performed CPR on the girl for about 25 minutes before she was admitted to a hospital for treatment and ultimately flown by medical helicopter to Marshfield.

The girl weighed just 58 pounds, less than two-thirds of the lowest weight in the average curve for her age, according to court documents. Hospital staff found that the girl’s organs began to fail because of severe dehydration and she went into bone marrow failure due to malnutrition.

As the girl began to recover, she allegedly told investigators that she is home schooled and that her stepmother did not allow her to eat breakfast with her siblings or eat snacks. The girl was allegedly told by her parents that she had ADHD and an undiagnosed medical condition that made it difficult for her to gain weight. Because of this, court records state, the girl was told that her stepmother put her on a “special diet” that she “researched herself.” Doctors at the hospital did not find any such medical condition, court records show.

The girl allegedly said that when she ate her meals, she would be seated in the living room and was not allowed to eat with her family, and that her water intake was limited to 16 ounces a day. At times, the girl said, she was so weak that her stepmother had to spoon feed her because her wrist would hurt when picking up the utensils.

Weeks after the medical emergency was reported, a detective reviewed images and videos taken from a security camera in the girl’s room and noted a lack of blankets and bedding. Instead, the detective saw books taped to the mattress that would force the girl to sleep in a certain position, court records show. Videos also showed the girl being forced to stand with her hands up for hours, visibly shaking and crying. Some images showed both Tristan and Brittany entering the bedroom and forcing the girl to raise her hands higher even though she was visibly crying and shaking, officials said.

The other children in the home did not show signs of malnutrition, investigators said. The girl’s bedroom doors and windows had locks on them, as well as a working alarm on the bedroom door.

A pastor from the couple’s church after learning of the medical emergency also contacted police to report his suspicion that the child was being abused, court documents show. The pastor allegedly said that he and the church staff watched the girl’s health steadily decline over a period of years and they were concerned that she was underfed to the point that she was “literally starving,” police said.

Since being admitted to the hospital, the girl began to gain weight and her condition started to improve, court records show.

Tristan and Brittany Hull each appeared before Reserve Judge Jill Falstad on Nov. 3 for a probable cause hearing, where the cash bond was ordered.

During initial appearances on Thursday, Dec. 7, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson continued the $1 million bond for both defendants. They are ordered to have no contact with each other or with any children in the home, and remain behind bars.

Preliminary hearings are set for Dec. 18 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

