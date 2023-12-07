This week’s featured cocktail is pure bliss, especially for those of us who love the flavor of coffee – with a kick. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Espresso Martini

1 1/2 oz. Vanilla vodka

2 oz. Mr. Black

To create this drink, combine ingredients in a shaker, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.