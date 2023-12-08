Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest won all by two matches and defeated Wausau East 65-9 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual meet opener on Thursday at East High School.

Carson Kempf (150 pounds), Alex Weller (157), Niko Kleinschmidt (175) and Daytona Pagel (190) all won by pin for the Evergreens, who also won five matches by forfeit.

Jacob Schuett had a pin at 120 pounds and Elmer Heard won 9-3 at 215 pounds for Wausau East’s two match wins.

D.C. Everest will compete at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Saturday.

D.C. Everest 65, Wausau East 9

144: Deakin Trotzer (DC) won by technical fall over Marquell Wraggs, 23-8.

150: Carson Kempf (DC) pinned Jalon Bailey Clark, 2:56.

157: Alex Weller (DC) pinned Gaige Stockwell, 5:29.

165: Gavin Madson (DC) def. Garrison Stockwell, 8-4.

175: Niko Kleinschmidt (DC) pinned Dan Sullivan, 0:53.

190: Daytona Pagel (DC) pinned Coltynn Muenchow, 4:51.

215: Elmer Heard (WE) def. James DeBuhr, 9-3.

285: Oscar Latendresse (DC) won by forfeit.

106: Jordan Danens (DC) won by forfeit.

113: Kris Kurth (DC) won by forfeit.

120: Jacob Schuett (WE) pinned Caleb Jaeger, 0:43.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) won by forfeit.

132: Tyler Modjewski (DC) def. Christian Simmons, 12-8.

138: Josh Danens (DC) won by forfeit.

