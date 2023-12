Wausau Pilot & Review

Our annual hunting brag board has been updated with all entries received, and winners have been drawn for the year.

Huge thanks to our sponsors for 2024: Burks, The Crooked Queen, The Mill Yard, Angelo’s Pizza and WOW.

Click here to see the full list of entries and the list of winners, whose names were drawn randomly for prizes. We’ll be mailing you your prize this weekend. Thanks for entering! Hunting Brag Board 2023

